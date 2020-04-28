Stanley Tucci offered a lifetime of Ryan Reynolds' Aviation gin following his second cocktail masterclass

Stanley Tucci offered a lifetime supply of Ryan Reynolds' Aviation gin after second cocktail masterclass. (Getty Images)

Stanley Tucci took the globe by storm when he gave his first cocktail masterclass on how to make the perfect Negroni on his Instagram last week.

The Devil wears Prada actor has returned to the social media platform once more to demonstrate more of his mixology skills.

The 59-year-old actor shared with his 267,000 followers his tips to make a gin Martini, using Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin.

Prior to sharing his secrets to recreating the classic alcoholic beverage, Tucci joked he couldn’t tell the difference between famous actors Reynolds and Ryan Gosling - as they both share the same first name.

He said: “Aviation is my favourite gin, maybe my favourite gin in the whole world. It’s made by a guy whose name sounds like Ryan. It’s not Ryan Gosling, it’s Ryan Reynolds. I always get them confused.”

Tucci’s post racked up a lot of attention as it was viewed over 370,000 times, and even caught the Deadpool actor’s attention.

Reynolds, 43, went on to offer Tucci a lifetime supply of his drinks following the tutorial.

Reynolds wittily commented: “What is this, witchraft?

“A LIFETIME supply of Aviation gin to you, my good sir. And I hope you live long enough to bankrupt this entire company.”

Anna Friel added: “Your voice. You have such a great voice.”

While other Instagram users urged Tucci to launch his own weekly show, as one wrote: “This needs to be a weekly show please.”

Another added: “This is fabulous I love to watch this, keep the videos up they make my evening.”

Tucci started off making his Martini using a touch of Vermouth, which he poured over ice to cut the gin that would be added later on.

Once he poured out the remnants he proceeded to add two double shots of Reynolds’ spirit, before he sifted out the ice, added three olives and a touch of lemon rind.

Always drink responsibly. Visit Drink Aware for advice.