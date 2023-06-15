Stanley Tucci Bopping Away To Harry Styles Has Got Us Beaming – And We Aren't The Only Ones

Those who’ve managed to bag tickets to Harry Styles’ current tour are already more or less guaranteed a fantastic night – but the addition of Stanley Tucci into the mix only adds to the fun.

On Tuesday night, the Devil Wears Prada actor and his wife Felicity Blunt were among the VIP guests when Harry brought his Love On Tour show to Wembley Stadium.

In a clip posted on Stanley’s Instagram page, he and Felicity are seen enthusiastically bopping to an interlude inspired by the Village People’s YMCA, which then segues into Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

In a video he posted on Instagram before the gig, Stanley joked: “I’m going to see this guy play. I’m interested in his work. I hear he’s OK.

“My favourite song? Of his? I think it’s Moon River. Amazing rendition of it. You know, he’s a little old, but I think he’s going to be something someday. So excited to see Johnny Styles!”

Stanley Tucci is attending #LoveOnTourLondon tonight at Wembley Stadium! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXzxBxTn85 — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) June 13, 2023

And clearly we aren’t the only ones who were left absolutely beaming after seeing Stanley enjoying himself at Harry’s show:

Stanley Tucci dancing and being so happy at Harry Style’s concert is everything right now. LOOK AT HIM! pic.twitter.com/2MPL9ckOXI — Capt. Shar Benson | Stanley Tucci’s Arms (@CAPTLASSEO) June 13, 2023

STANLEY TUCCI AT HARRY’S SHOW ???? SLAYYY pic.twitter.com/38G0R0gDiD — freddie 🍀 (@freddiemyqueen) June 14, 2023

obsessed with this Stanley and Harry friendship — chandler ★ YEOSANG DAY 🧁 (@grapejuicesues) June 13, 2023

STANLEY IS SEEING HARRY TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/Kj5RzSkVrT — val (@cowboylikesue) June 13, 2023

i would give anything to get drunk and dance with stanley tucci at a harry show pic.twitter.com/Q1yChtLN9q — the archer (@dublindaylight) June 13, 2023

The very brilliant and very funny Stanley Tucci on his way to #LoveOnTourWembley .



Hope he enjoys listening to Moon River 🙊🤣



IG stories : stanelytucci



✌🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/vt9x8DjHPP — Treat Harry With Kindness 🏠🏴✨ (@THWKUpdates) June 13, 2023

first of all slay for grapejuice second of all we need more stanleyharry pics https://t.co/m4ckIslis6 — frog gummies 44 (@grapejuicerry_) June 13, 2023

just realized HOW FAST stanley’s head whipped around after he heard YMCA pic.twitter.com/g3G7weN2AZ — katie🍒💌10 (@daylightlvrs) June 14, 2023

Stanley Tucci at a Harry styles concert https://t.co/8RqZobLn7R — baby pow🧜🏻♀️ (@paolamoralessss) June 14, 2023

The two stars’ paths actually crossed before at this year’s Brit Awards, where Stanley presented Harry with the coveted British Album Of The Year prize.

After playing Wembley on Tuesday and Wednesday, the former One Direction star still has two shows left of his London leg, on Friday and Saturday night.

Love On Tour will then head to Cardiff for two nights, before the rest of his European shows, ending in Reggio Emilia in Italy next month.

