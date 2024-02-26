Stanley Owners Are Selling Photos Of Cups In 'Selfies With Stanley' Trend

Natalie Semillita Garcia/Austin Austin / Facebook

Getting your hands on a Stanley Quencher is no easy task. You've either got to be lightning fast to sprint past crowds at Target or quick with a keyboard and mouse to beat online shoppers. In fact, buying a Stanley online has become so difficult that the company recently announced a new lottery system on its website.

Kimberli Wiltfang/Facebook

And as crazy as Stanley mania has gotten, we neverrr in our wildest dreams could have imagined a new trend surrounding the viral cup that involves taking a selfie with someone else's Stanley cup...for a price.

Natalie Semillita Garcia/Facebook

Across social media, "Selfies with Stanley" listings are popping up on feeds and they're getting some traction. They offer Stanley fans who were unable to purchase their own Quencher a chance to pose for a pic with a Stanley as part of a local meetup.

Austin Austin/Facebook

"No FOMO here 'Selfie with Stanley' kinda like selfies with Santa. 20$ for the pink cup. 10$ for the white cup Location will be disclosed soon," reads one listing.



One woman on TikTok shared video of a Facebook listing she came across that offered photos with a pink Starbucks Stanley cup. Of Stanley's recent limited-edition releases, the pink Starbucks Stanley promotion was arguably one of the most chaotic.

"I have a pink Stanley cup available for photoshoots. Selfies with it are $5 and I can meet at the mall during the day," read an excerpt from the listing.



If a selfie isn't good enough for you, there's also the option of purchasing an actual photo of a Stanley. Perhaps for your nightstand or bookshelf? According to a shocked Redditor, a user on Facebook was selling 8x11 printed photos of their Stanley cup for $150 (and free shipping!).

At this point, we're a bit fearful of where Stanley mania might be headed next.



You Might Also Like