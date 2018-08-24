Stanley Cup visits Humboldt Broncos memorial site

Chandler Stephenson brings the most iconic trophy in sports to the site of the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (Photo: Instagram)

For all the places it’s been, you won’t see a more powerful image of the Stanley Cup.

To begin Chandler Stephenson’s day with the most iconic trophy in sports, which he’s selflessly chosen to spend in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, the Cup visited the memorial site at the highway intersection that honours the 16 people that lost their lives in the Broncos bus crash.

#StanleyCup visits Humboldt Broncos memorial site. While their Stanley Cup dreams went unfulfilled, we thought we’d bring Stanley to them. God Bless 🎚 RIP Saskatchewan highway intersection #35 & #335) @NHL @HockeyHallFame @HumboldtBroncos #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ST3eUfXCIg — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 24, 2018





Originally from nearby Saskatoon, Stephenson has ties to the Broncos through the small-town Saskatchewan hockey network, but more specifically with his friendship with two survivors of the crash: Brayden Camrud and Kaleb Dahlgren. Plans were in place to bring the Stanley Cup to Humboldt even before Camrud was in the stands to witness the Washington Capitals clinch their first Stanley Cup in June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the Stanley Cup in tow, Stephenson will be joined by a collection of current and former players for Humboldt Hockey Day — a celebration of the community’s resilience.

“The community deserves to have a good day,” Stephenson said, via AP. “We’re not trying to be saviors by any means because nothing can replace a life. We’re just trying to make it as positive a day as we can and hopefully put some smiles and some laughs on some people’s faces.”

The Broncos have already returned to the ice for training camp, with their season opener slated for Sept. 12.

By then Stephenson will be back on the ice, too, as the Capitals ramp up preparations for their title defence.

