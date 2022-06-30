‘What is that, the Stanley Cup?’ Trophy is delivered to the wrong house in Colorado

After the Colorado Avalanche hockey team won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years, it was time for the trophy to make its way to Denver.

But before the city could celebrate the team’s victory together, the large silver trophy inside a case lined with blue velvet wound up at the home of an unsuspecting couple, whose address was mistaken for that of the team’s captain, Gabriel Landeskog, local news outlets report.

Kit Karbler said he and his husband, Dmitri Rudenko, were at home Monday, June 27, when the delivery truck stopped by, KDVR reported.

“The guy came to the door, met the dog, shook our hands like he was supposed to be here,” Karbler told The Denver Channel. “And I’m like, ‘well, who are you?’”

When the man opened up the truck, Rudenko realized what the delivery was, The Denver Channel reported.

“I recognized it from all the games — the black chest,” Rudenko told the outlet. “And I just jokingly said, ‘What is that, the Stanley Cup?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure.’”

The delivery staff told the couple they were trying to deliver the trophy to Landeskog’s home. The team captain’s address happened to be quite similar to the couple’s, leading to the mix-up, 9 News reported.

“They’re only one digit off,” Karbler told 9 News. “Because of that one digit, it was fortuitous for us!”

Philip Pritchard, the Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, confirmed what happened to KDVR.

“We stopped there, we couldn’t really see the number of the house, so I said we’ll just go up and knock, what’s the worst thing, they say, ‘Hi, who are you guys?’” Pritchard told the outlet. “Sure enough, I knock, ‘Hi who are you guys?’”

Karbler and Rudenko were allowed to look at the trophy and hold it before it was taken to the correct address, 9 News reported. Karbler said the men delivering it were “eager to share the experience of the Cup.”

“Here’s this sparkling thing in this box with this velvet cover,” Karbler told The Denver Channel. “And I said, ‘Can I touch it?’ And he said, ‘Sure.’ And I felt the rim because I saw it got dented the night before.”

Story continues

The couple didn’t want to hold the delivery staff up for too long, so they took just one photo of the trophy before sending the men on their way, 9 News reported.

Karbler then posted it on Nextdoor, The Denver Channel reported.

“It never came to mind to take a selfie,” he told the outlet. “A chance of a lifetime, and I took one photo. When things happen like that, you don’t think so fast as you would afterwards.”

It’s tradition for every member of a team that wins the Stanley Cup to spend a day with the trophy. And now, the couple feels like they got to be a small part of its journey among the team members and through the city of Denver, 9 News reported.

The trophy will be displayed in the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the Avalanche’s victory during the Stanley Cup parade, KDVR reported.

