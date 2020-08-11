Stanley Cup predictions: Sporting News' 2020 NHL playoff picks

The year is 2020. It's been 25 years since the 2019-20 regular season took place. We're officially in the Upside Down because it's hot out and we're playing the coldest game on Earth.

Ok, yes, being slightly dramatic but this year anything goes when it comes to bubble hockey. The Stanley Cup playoffs are here — a reminder, qualifying round wasn't "really" the playoffs — and it's time to make predictions.

Who will win is really a crapshoot this year when the likes of the Canadiens and Blackhawks (23rd and 24th worst teams on March 12) are in the mix but, hey, we'll give it a go.

Stanley Cup Eastern Conference predictions

FIRST ROUND WINNER Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8) Flyers in 5 Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7) Blue Jackets in 7 Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (6) Islanders in 6 Boston Bruins (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5) Hurricanes in 7

Why the Flyers? They're just too good, and while Carey Price can do Carey Price things, the Canadiens run will be over.

Why the Blue Jackets? Before Joonas Korpisalo went down with an injury in late-December he was having an All-Star season. He looked solid against the Leafs, especially in Game 5, and with a healthy Seth Jones and a "fit-to-play" Zach Werenski in front of him, they'll advance.

Why the Islanders? Barry Trotz is a mastermind and knows how to win — and he definitely knows how to beat his former assistant coach in Todd Reirden and players.

Why the Hurricanes? Because they're a "bunch of jerks" and know how to play good hockey. The Bruins do, too, but just haven't looked great thus far. Is there time for them to turn it up? Doubtful with the way the Canes play.

SECOND ROUND WINNER Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4) Flyers in 5 Carolina Hurricanes (5) vs. New York Islanders (6) New York in 6

Why the Flyers? Philadelphia is a team of destiny.

Why the Islanders? The Islanders know how to shut down top lines and will have a strong gameplan for the Hurricanes' top trio of Sevastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. It'll be a low scoring affair in this one; just how Trotz likes it.

CONFERENCE FINALS WINNER Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Flyers in 5

Why the Flyers? Philadelphia has balanced scoring and one of the top shutdown centers in the game in Sean Courturier. The Islanders don't have a too much secondary scoring, and that'll hurt them against this deep squad.

Stanley Cup Western Conference predictions

FIRST ROUND WINNER Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8) Golden Knights in 5 Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7) Avalanche in 4 Dallas Stars (3) vs. Calgary Flames (6) Flames in 5 St. Louis Blues (4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5) Canucks in 7

Why the Golden Knights? Goaltending. Scoring. Defense. They've got it all.

Why the Avalanche? Now healthy, they just have too much firepower for the Coyotes to handle.

Why the Flames? The Stars haven't looked great and the Flames are finally getting scoring across the board along with a standout performance in net by Cam Talbot.

Why the Canucks? Health also plays a role here with Jacob Markstrom and Brock Boeser back in the lineup for the Canucks. St. Louis will give them all they can handle as a heavy team and it'll be a grind, but we're thinking Vancouver breaks through.

SECOND ROUND WINNER Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Calgary Flames (4) Golden Knights in 6 Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5) Canucks in 7

Why the Golden Knights? Seriously, how can you stop a team that has Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner to choose for net tending services.

Why the Canucks? It'll be another grind, but this one is all skill vs. skill. If J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes can replicate what they did in the regular season — and add in what Markstrom did to put himself in the Vezina Trophy conversation — they could eek out another series victory.

CONFERENCE FINALS WINNER Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks Golden Knights in 6

Why the Golden Knights? See above. They're just too good.

Stanley Cup Final pick

STANLEY CUP FINAL WINNER Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Flyers in 7

Conn Smythe: Carter Hart

Why the Flyers? This will be an all-out battle for supremacy between these two squads. Last year we saw a team win their first-ever Stanley Cup, and in 2020 we'll see a team snap a 45-year drought. Head coach Alain Vigneault has long-awaited and long-deserved this one (sure, it would have been more fitting to have him beat the Canucks in the Final) as has the city of Brotherly Love. To counteract the goalie tandem in Vegas, Carter Hart will have to stand on his head — and will. It's long been thought that he's the next great goaltender in Philly, and he'll follow in the footsteps of Bernie Parent and Ron Hextall (granted he was on the losing side) as a Conn Smythe Trophy winner.