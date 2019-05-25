Stanley Cup predictions 2019: Sporting News experts pick winners for Bruins vs. Blues, Conn Smythe

It's been a crazy postseason for the NHL with the unexpected happening at every single turn — and we shouldn't expect anything less for the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

This year's championship series showcases two teams on different ends of the spectrum. The Bruins are an Original Six team and their opponent, the Blues, first suited up as a 1967 expansion team. The boys from Beantown are vying for their seventh Stanley Cup — second this decade — while St. Louis is still looking for No. 1.

Oh, and friendly reminder, these two franchises faced off in 1970 with Boston sweeping the Blues in the series that also showcased this famous goal.

The last time the Bruins and Blues met in the Stanley Cup Final … pic.twitter.com/gviURR4EI9 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 22, 2019

It's a matchup of the "Perfection Line" and a Calder Trophy contender and of hometown kids in St. Louis' Pat Maroon and Boston's Matt Grzelcyk, who grew up across the river from TD Garden in Charlestown, Mass.

Who will win is still to be decided, but the scene is now set for what should be an exciting finish to the 2019 NHL playoffs. With that, Sporting News' experts took their best shot at picking who will win Lord Stanley's Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Murray Pam Boston Bruins in 6 Tuukka Rask

2019 Stanley Cup Final predictions for Bruins vs. Blues

