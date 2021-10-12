Stanley Cup picks, playoff predictions for 2021-22 NHL season

This is the last call on "called it!" for the 2021-22 NHL season.

No consensus here, as the Yahoo Sports NHL team has each submitted unique picks to advance from each division, as well as the conference finals and Stanley Cup.

Here's how we each see it shaking down.

Justin Cuthbert

Atlantic Division: (1) Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers

Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals

Central Division: Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division: (1) Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers

Western Conference Wild Cards: Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues

Eastern Conference Final: Islanders def. Panthers

Western Conference Final: Golden Knights def. Jets

Stanley Cup champion: New York Islanders

The New York Islanders look like a legitimate Cup contender. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Kyle Cantlon

Atlantic Division: (1) Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers

Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils

Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames

Western Conference Wild Cards: Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks

Eastern Conference Final: Islanders def. Maple Leafs

Western Conference Final: Avalanche def. Oilers

Stanley Cup champion: Colorado Avalanche

Is this the year the Avalanche get over the hump? (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Steven Psihogios

Atlantic Division: Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division: (1) Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers

Eastern Conference Wild Cards: New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs

Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks

Western Conference Wild Cards: Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues

Eastern Conference Final: Panthers def. Islanders

Western Conference Final: Stars def. Avalanche

Story continues

Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars

The Stars came up just short two seasons ago. Can they finish the job this year? (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thomas Williams

Atlantic Division: (1) Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes

Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues

Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers

Western Conference Wild Cards: Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars

Eastern Conference Final: Panthers def. Islanders

Western Conference Final: Avalanche def. Golden Knights

Stanley Cup champion: Florida Panthers

The Panthers look equipped to compete with the Eastern Conference's best. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports