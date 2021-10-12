  • Oops!
Stanley Cup picks, playoff predictions for 2021-22 NHL season

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
This is the last call on "called it!" for the 2021-22 NHL season. 

No consensus here, as the Yahoo Sports NHL team has each submitted unique picks to advance from each division, as well as the conference finals and Stanley Cup.

Here's how we each see it shaking down.

Justin Cuthbert

Atlantic Division: (1) Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins
Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals

Central Division: Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild
Pacific Division: (1) Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers
Western Conference Wild Cards: Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues

Eastern Conference Final: Islanders def. Panthers
Western Conference Final: Golden Knights def. Jets

Stanley Cup champion: New York Islanders

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during the first overtime period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on June 23, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
The New York Islanders look like a legitimate Cup contender. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Kyle Cantlon

Atlantic Division: (1) Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils

Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames
Western Conference Wild Cards: Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks

Eastern Conference Final: Islanders def. Maple Leafs
Western Conference Final: Avalanche def. Oilers

Stanley Cup champion: Colorado Avalanche

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 10: Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) look up during the second period of game 6 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on June 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Is this the year the Avalanche get over the hump? (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Steven Psihogios

Atlantic Division: Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning
Metropolitan Division: (1) Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs

Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks
Western Conference Wild Cards: Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues

Eastern Conference Final: Panthers def. Islanders
Western Conference Final: Stars def. Avalanche

Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars

TAMPA, FL - MAY 07 Dallas Stars celebrate scoring a goal during the NHL Hockey match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars on May 7, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Stars came up just short two seasons ago. Can they finish the job this year? (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thomas Williams

Atlantic Division: (1) Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues
Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers
Western Conference Wild Cards: Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars

Eastern Conference Final: Panthers def. Islanders
Western Conference Final: Avalanche def. Golden Knights

Stanley Cup champion: Florida Panthers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 26: Spencer Knight #30 of the Florida Panthers looks on during Game Six of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on May 26, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The Panthers look equipped to compete with the Eastern Conference's best. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

