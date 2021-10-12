Stanley Cup picks, playoff predictions for 2021-22 NHL season
This is the last call on "called it!" for the 2021-22 NHL season.
No consensus here, as the Yahoo Sports NHL team has each submitted unique picks to advance from each division, as well as the conference finals and Stanley Cup.
Here's how we each see it shaking down.
Justin Cuthbert
Atlantic Division: (1) Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins
Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals
Central Division: Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild
Pacific Division: (1) Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers
Western Conference Wild Cards: Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues
Eastern Conference Final: Islanders def. Panthers
Western Conference Final: Golden Knights def. Jets
Stanley Cup champion: New York Islanders
Kyle Cantlon
Atlantic Division: (1) Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils
Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames
Western Conference Wild Cards: Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks
Eastern Conference Final: Islanders def. Maple Leafs
Western Conference Final: Avalanche def. Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Colorado Avalanche
Steven Psihogios
Atlantic Division: Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning
Metropolitan Division: (1) Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs
Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks
Western Conference Wild Cards: Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues
Eastern Conference Final: Panthers def. Islanders
Western Conference Final: Stars def. Avalanche
Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars
Thomas Williams
Atlantic Division: (1) Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division: New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes
Eastern Conference Wild Cards: Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers
Central Division: (1) Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues
Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers
Western Conference Wild Cards: Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars
Eastern Conference Final: Panthers def. Islanders
Western Conference Final: Avalanche def. Golden Knights
Stanley Cup champion: Florida Panthers
