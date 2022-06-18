NHL Stanley Cup Finals: How to watch Game 2 between Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are down 1-0 to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

But they aren't in position to win a third consecutive championship because they let something like that bother them.

“You’ve got to stay calm even through tough situations," defenseman Victor Hedman told reporters. "Now we’re down one game, but that’s not going to change our approach.”

The Lightning, experts at making adjustments, are 18-1 after a loss since the start of the 2020 playoffs. They did fall behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference final, but they won four in a row against the New York Rangers to advance.

Everything to know about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Lightning try to tie the series:

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is solid in the game following a loss.

What is the time and TV channel for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final?

Game 2 will be shown nationally on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Saturday from Denver's Ball Arena.

How can you live stream Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final?

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final can be live-streamed on ESPN.com and ESPN+. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

What is the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final?

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

Saturday, June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8, ABC

Monday, June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8, ABC

Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8, ABC

*Friday, June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8, ABC

*Sunday, June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8, ABC

*Tuesday, June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8, ABC

All times p.m. ET. *-if necessary

Who are the X-factors for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final?

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon

He has at least one point in every home game this postseason (14 points in eight games) and can tie Claude Lemieux's franchise-record nine-game home playoff point streak from 1997. "He has the speed, he’s a big guy so he protects the puck really well and he can beat you in a lot of ways," said Lightning center Anthony Cirelli. "I think just being aware when he’s on the ice and as a group, just trying to slow him down."

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy

He probably would have liked to have back the first two goals against him in Game 1. In fact, he has lost three of the four Game 1s in this postseason. But his play is a big reason why the Lightning are able to rebound from a loss as he has a 1.57 goals-against average and .939 save percentage the following game over the past three seasons. "Once he’s got a feel for a team and it’s usually only taken him a game, he’s been outstanding," coach Jon Cooper said.

