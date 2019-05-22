Stanley Cup Final schedule 2019: Full Bruins vs. Blues game dates, times, TV channels, live stream
It's a rematch 49 years in the making. The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are set to square off in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final — a matchup we last saw in 1970 when the Bruins swept the Blues; luckily for St. Louis, this time around they won't face Bobby Orr.
Instead, it'll be a matchup of the Bruins' Perfection Line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak against rookie sensation Jordan Binnington in net for the Blues. A Calder Trophy finalist, Binnington led the way for St. Louis from the moment he started his first game back on Jan. 7, and carried the team through the first three rounds. St. Louis defeated Winnipeg Jets (six games), Dallas Stars (seven) and San Jose Sharks (six) on the way to the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup Final.
Boston, coming off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes, handed the Toronto Maple Leafs (seven games) and Columbus Blue Jackets (six games) their walking papers in the first two rounds. The final is nothing new for this team who advanced in 2013 and won the Cup in 2011. Five players — Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask and David Krejci — are holdovers from that squad.
Now the table is set for what is expected to be an exciting end to the 2018-19 NHL season. Will we have a first-ever Stanley Cup champion in the St. Louis Blues? Or will the Boston Bruins win the franchise's seventh Stanley Cup, and second this decade?
Below you'll find everything to know about watching the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final, including the full TV schedule and how to live stream every game.
NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: TV channel, live stream
TV: NBC, NBCSN, SN, CNBC, TVA
Live scores: SN Scoreboard
The 2019 NHL playoffs will be broadcast across NBC's family of networks in the United States. Five games will be on NBC while Games 2 and 3 will be on NBCSN. In Canada, all games will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA (French).
The primary outlet for live-streaming 2019 NHL playoff games is NBC Sports Live, available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury and Pierre McGuire are NBC's lead broadcast team for the NHL playoffs.
NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019 schedule, series results
Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues
Date
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
May 27
Game 1 at Boston
8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)
May 29
Game 2 at Boston
8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN, CBC, fuboTV)
June 1
Game 3 at St. Louis
8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN, CBC, fuboTV)
June 3
Game 4 at St. Louis
8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)
June 6*
Game 5 at Boston
8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)
June 9*
Game 6 at St. Louis
8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)
June 12*
Game 7 at Boston
8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)
(*if necessary)
