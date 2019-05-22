Stanley Cup Final schedule 2019: Full Bruins vs. Blues game dates, times, TV channels, live stream

It's a rematch 49 years in the making. The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are set to square off in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final — a matchup we last saw in 1970 when the Bruins swept the Blues; luckily for St. Louis, this time around they won't face Bobby Orr.

Instead, it'll be a matchup of the Bruins' Perfection Line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak against rookie sensation Jordan Binnington in net for the Blues. A Calder Trophy finalist, Binnington led the way for St. Louis from the moment he started his first game back on Jan. 7, and carried the team through the first three rounds. St. Louis defeated Winnipeg Jets (six games), Dallas Stars (seven) and San Jose Sharks (six) on the way to the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup Final.

Boston, coming off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes, handed the Toronto Maple Leafs (seven games) and Columbus Blue Jackets (six games) their walking papers in the first two rounds. The final is nothing new for this team who advanced in 2013 and won the Cup in 2011. Five players — Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask and David Krejci — are holdovers from that squad.

Now the table is set for what is expected to be an exciting end to the 2018-19 NHL season. Will we have a first-ever Stanley Cup champion in the St. Louis Blues? Or will the Boston Bruins win the franchise's seventh Stanley Cup, and second this decade?

Below you'll find everything to know about watching the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final, including the full TV schedule and how to live stream every game.

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: TV channel, live stream

The 2019 NHL playoffs will be broadcast across NBC's family of networks in the United States. Five games will be on NBC while Games 2 and 3 will be on NBCSN. In Canada, all games will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA (French).

The primary outlet for live-streaming 2019 NHL playoff games is NBC Sports Live, available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury and Pierre McGuire are NBC's lead broadcast team for the NHL playoffs.

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019 schedule, series results

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

May 27

Game 1 at Boston

8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)

May 29

Game 2 at Boston

8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN, CBC, fuboTV)

June 1

Game 3 at St. Louis

8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN, CBC, fuboTV)

June 3

Game 4 at St. Louis

8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)

June 6*

Game 5 at Boston

8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)

June 9*

Game 6 at St. Louis

8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)

June 12*

Game 7 at Boston

8 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, fuboTV)

(*if necessary)

NHL playoffs 2019: Schedule, results for each series

Western Conference finals

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

May 11

Sharks 6, Blues 3

SJS leads series 1-0

May 13

Blues 4, Sharks 2

Series tied 1-1

May 15

Sharks 5, Blues 4 (OT)

SJS leads series 2-1

May 17

Blues 2, Sharks 1

Series tied 2-2

May 19

Blues 5, Sharks 0

STL leads series 3-2

May 21

Blues 5, Sharks 1

STL wins series 4-2

Eastern Conference finals

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

May 9

Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

BOS leads series 1-0

May 12

Bruins 6, Hurricanes 2

BOS leads series 2-0

May 14

Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1

BOS leads series 3-0

May 16

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 0

BOS wins series 4-0

Round 2

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC2)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 25

Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 2

BOS leads series 1-0

April 27

Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2 (2OT)

Series tied 1-1

April 30

Blue Jackets 2, Bruins 1

CBJ leads series 2-1

May 2

Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 1

Series tied 2-2

May 4

Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3

BOS leads series 3-2

May 6

Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 0

BOS wins series 4-2

New York Islanders (M2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (WC1)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 26

Hurricanes 1, Islanders 0 (OT)

CAR leads series 1-0

April 28

Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

CAR leads series 2-0

May 1

Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2

CAR leads series 3-0

May 3

Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2

CAR wins series 4-0

Western Conference

San Jose Sharks (P2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 26

Sharks 5, Avalanche 2

SJS leads series 1-0

April 28

Avalanche 4, Sharks 3

Series tied 1-1

April 30

Sharks 4, Avalanche 2

SJS leads series 2-1

May 2

Avalanche 3, Sharks 0

Series tied 2-2

May 4

Sharks 2, Avalanche 1

SJS leads series 3-2

May 6

Avalanche 4, Sharks 3

Series tied 3-3

May 8

Sharks 3, Avalanche 2

SJS wins series 4-3

*If necessary

St. Louis Blues (C3) vs. Dallas Stars (WC1)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 25

Blues 3, Stars 2

STL leads series 1-0

April 27

Stars 4, Blues 2

Series tied 1-1

April 29

Blues 4, Stars 3

STL leads series 2-1

May 1

Stars 4, Blues 2

Series tied 2-2

May 3

Stars 2, Blues 1

DAL leads series 3-2

May 5

Blues 4, Stars 1

Series tied 3-3

May 7

Blues 2, Stars 1 (2OT)

STL wins series 4-3

Round 1

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC2)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 10

Blue Jackets 4, Lightning 3

CBJ leads series 1-0

April 12

Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 1

CBJ leads series 2-0

April 14

Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1

CBJ leads series 3-0

April 16

Blue Jackets 7, Lightning 3

CBJ wins series 4-0

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 11

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 1

TOR leads series 1-0

April 13

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 1

Series tied 1-1

April 15

Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2

TOR leads series 2-1

April 17

Bruins 6, Maple Leafs 4

Series tied 2-2

April 19

Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1

TOR leads series 3-2

April 21

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2

Series 3-3

April 23

Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1

BOS wins series 4-3

(*if necessary)

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (WC1)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 11

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2

WSH leads series 1-0

April 13

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

WSH leads series 2-0

April 15

Hurricanes 5, Capitals 0

WSH leads series 2-1

April 18

Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1

Series tied 2-2

April 20

Capitals 6, Hurricanes 0

WSH leads series 3-2

April 22

Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2

Series tied 3-3

April 24

Hurricanes 4, Capitals 3 (2OT)

CAR wins series 4-3

(*if necessary)

New York Islanders (M2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (M3)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 10

Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

NYI leads series 1-0

April 12

Islanders 3, Penguins 1

NYI leads series 2-0

April 14

Islanders 4, Penguins 1

NYI leads series 3-0

April 16

Islanders 3, Penguins 1

NYI wins series 4-0

Western Conference

Calgary Flames (P1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 11

Flames 4, Avalanche 0

CGY leads series 1-0

April 13

Avalanche 3, Flames 2 (OT)

Series tied 1-1

April 15

Avalanche 6, Flames 2

COL leads series 2-1

April 17

Avalanche 3, Flames 2 (OT)

COL leads series 3-1

April 19

Avalanche 5, Flames 1

COL wins series 4-1

(*if necessary)

San Jose Sharks (P2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P3)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 10

Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

SJS leads series 1-0

April 12

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3

Series tied 1-1

April 14

Golden Knights 6, Sharks 3

VGK leads series 2-1

April 16

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 0

VGK leads series 3-1

April 18

Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

VGK leads series 3-2

April 21

Sharks 2, Golden Knights 1

Series tied 3-3

April 23

Sharks 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT)

SJS wins series 4-3

(*if necessary)

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC1)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 10

Stars 3, Predators 2

DAL leads series 1-0

April 13

Predators 2, Stars 1 (OT)

Series tied 1-1

April 15

Predators 3, Stars 2

NSH leads series 2-1

April 17

Stars 5, Predators 1

Series tied 2-2

April 20

Stars 5, Predators 3

DAL leads series 3-2

April 22

Stars 2, Predators 1

DAL wins series 4-2

(*if necessary)

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. St. Louis Blues (C3)

Date

Matchup

Time (TV channel)

April 10

Blues 2, Jets 1

STL leads series 1-0

April 12

Blues 4, Jets 3

STL leads series 2-0

April 14

Jets 6, Blues 3

STL leads series 2-1

April 16

Jets 2, Blues 1 (OT)

Series tied 2-2

April 18

Blues 3, Jets 2

STL leads series 3-2

April 20

Blues 3, Jets 2

STL wins series 4-2

