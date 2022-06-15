Stanley Cup Final pits Lightning vs. high-scoring Avalanche

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN WHYNO
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Victor Hedman
    Victor Hedman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mikko Rantanen
    Mikko Rantanen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nathan MacKinnon
    Nathan MacKinnon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cale Makar
    Cale Makar
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DENVER (AP) — To win the Stanley Cup each of the past two years, the Tampa Bay Lightning had to go through the stingy New York Islanders, defending Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens backstopped by goaltender Carey Price.

To hoist it a third consecutive time, they'll need to stop or at least slow down the highest scoring team in the playoffs. The Colorado Avalanche present a unique challenge for the Lightning, but they already got past the offensively potent Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers to reach the Cup final.

“It’s funny how it works out that way, but the guys have found a way and we’ve just had to adapt our game and find ways to beat teams,” coach Jon Cooper said. “You have to play the game different ways at times. We have a belief in how we play, we have a system and we trust what we do, but you do have to tinker with it a little bit to combat especially these high-octane teams.”

The Lightning in years past were that high-octane team, able to score virtually at will. Getting swept in the first round in 2019 after steamrolling the rest of the NHL in the regular season made them change their approach.

Tampa Bay's 2.41 goals against this postseason is the lowest of any team that made it past the first round. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is a big part of that, but it's a concerted effort by the entire team to lock things down.

“We have enough skill and talent to score offensively, but we focus on our defensive game,” winger Alex Killorn said. “If we don't let them score, we win 2-1, we’re happy with that. We don’t got to win by six goals or whatever it may be.”

Here's a look at how things stack up in the Stanley Cup Final, which begins Wednesday night at Colorado:

CONTAINING SKILL

There's no shortage of high-end talent in this series. The Avalanche have Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog up front and playoff MVP frontrunner Cale Makar on defense, while the Lightning feature Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos and could be getting first-line center Brayden Point back from injury.

Tampa Bay's recipe for containing talented opponents starts with shutdown center Anthony Cirelli and his linemates, who could find themselves matched up against MacKinnon and Rantanen.

“We just have to try to play with our strength and try to find a way to get a couple goals there and also defend well because they can score, obviously, too, Rantanen said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The series features two Norris Trophy finalists for the league's top defenseman in Hedman and Makar. And each one dominates the ice in a different way.

Hedman, a 6-foot-6 Swede, won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 2020 for how much of the game he controlled and the number of goals he helped create. He can do everything," Makar said.

Makar is a dynamic puck mover and smooth skater who can make almost anything happen by himself.

“He’s got a great wrist shot, runs the power play and his edge work is phenomenal,” Hedman said. “He can change directions very quickly, so obviously two different type of players, I would say, him and me, but I don’t think any one of us is looking at that battle. It’s a team game and I’m sure both of us are going to do whatever it takes for our team to be successful.”

DIFFERENT PATHS

The Avalanche swept Nashville in the first round, then dispatched St. Louis in six and swept Edmonton in the Western Conference final. The Lightning went the distance to beat Toronto in seven, swept Florida and came back from a 2-0 deficit to knock off the New York Rangers in six.

Colorado is going more than a week between games, while Tampa Bay is coming off the Rangers series that ended Saturday night. MacKinnon said he and his teammates are excited to play with some fresh legs and confidence.

“We have our keys of why we’re here,” he said. “It’s not an accident. We didn’t just get a bunch of good bounces and win. We’ve been playing really well and earning all the victories we have, and we’ve earned our rest and we’re excited.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Predators sign defenceman Lauzon to 4 year, $8 million deal

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenceman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract worth $8 million. The Predators announced the move Monday, keeping the defenceman they got in March at the trade deadline from Seattle. General manager David Poile said they're excited to keep Lauzon. “Jeremy jumped right into our lineup with his physical style of play and fits the identity that we like to bring each night," Poile said. "At just 25 years old, he’s helped us further reach

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday.

  • Is Sam Gagner the next Jason Spezza for Maple Leafs?

    In recent years, the Maple Leafs have a track record of signing veteran leaders on short-term deals. Amidst reports that Toronto is interested in Sam Gagner, TicTacTOmar suggests it's time for the organization to rely on its bonafide stars, who now have a lot of experience to lean on.

  • Putin Nemesis Warns of Sinister Twist in Russian Attack Plan

    (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)Russian President Vladimir Putin has been waging a devastating war in Ukraine for over three months now. But if Ukraine falls, he won’t stop there, Mikhail Kasyanov, who served as Putin’s first prime minister, said in an explosive new interview on Monday. “The Baltic states will be next,” Kasyanov, who now serves as the leader of the opposition People's Freedom party, also known as Parnas, told AFP. Kasyanov started souring on Putin over a decade ago when Putin fired hi

  • Millie Bobby Brown is 'so down' to play Halsey in a biopic after singer gives approval

    Stranger things have happened…

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • At 48, Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Toned 🍑 And Abs In A Risky Lace-Up Dress

    At 48, Heidi Klum flaunts her totally toned butt, abs, legs (and flashes side-boob) in a sparkly lace-up minidress. The supermodel is a fan of found fitness.

  • Jennifer Lopez recalls sexist jokes about her butt: 'It was hard when' people think 'you're a punchline'

    In Jennifer Lopez's new documentary "Halftime," she says she was never "ashamed" of her curves.

  • 'Jeopardy!' contestant confuses Mick Jagger for Michael Caine and viewers can't even

    When "Jeopardy!" contestants give incorrect responses it usually isn’t a big deal, with Monday's show being the rare exception.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Leclerc engine failure

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen once again pounced when rival Charles Leclerc faltered in their race for the Formula One title. Verstappen extended his F1 championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday — his fifth victory of the season — following yet another Leclerc early retirement. Leclerc started from pole, immediately lost the lead in the first corner to Sergio Pérez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, then used smart strategy to cycle his Ferrari back to the front. Le

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n