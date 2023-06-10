Stanley Cup Final: Panthers-Golden Knights Game 4 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Golden Knights look to take a 3-1 stranglehold on the series, while the Panthers try to even things up after a late, season-saving win in Game 3.

The Panthers looked all but finished in Game 3 and poised to fall into an insurmountable 0-3 hole in the Stanley Cup Final, but Matthew Tkachuk, as he's done all postseason, wasn't about to let his team fade away without a fight.

Potting the game-tying goal with just over two minutes remaining in the third period, Tkachuk's late heroics set the stage for Carter Verhaeghe, who fired a wrist shot through traffic and beat Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill four minutes and 27 seconds into the extra frame to give the Panthers new life.

Follow the action live on Yahoo Sports as Florida tries to even it up at two heading back to Vegas.

The Panthers turned the Stanley Cup Final into a series in Game 3. (Getty)

How to watch Golden Knights at Panthers

Who: No. 1-seeded Vegas Golden Knights at No. 8-seeded Florida Panthers

What: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (Vegas leads 2-1)

Where: FLA Live Arena, Florida

When: 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: Sportsnet, TVA | TNT, TBS

Live updates: Follow the stats with Yahoo Sports

Follow the Panthers at Golden Knights live updates: