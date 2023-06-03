Stanley Cup Final: Panthers-Golden Knights Game 1 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Stanley Cup Final gets underway in Vegas on Saturday. Follow along for all the latest updates from Game 1 of Golden Knights vs. Panthers.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers kick off the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday as each team looks to win the championship for the first time in franchise history. Despite arriving at the same destination, these two teams couldn't have travelled more different paths to get to this point.

Vegas was a true juggernaut this season, finishing with the best overall record in the Western Conference. Once the playoffs began, the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round, dispatched the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the second round, then eliminated the pesky Dallas Stars with a 4-2 series victory in the Western Conference final.

On the other hand, Florida had to scratch and claw just to make it into the playoffs as the East's second wild-card team. In fact, if the lowly Chicago Blackhawks didn't beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 11 in a game that had wild ripple effects across the NHL, the Panthers would have missed the postseason entirely.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But Florida has been a different animal this spring, shocking the historically good Boston Bruins in seven games in the opening round, upsetting the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games in Round 2, and sweeping the Metropolitan Division-champion Carolina Hurricanes in the East final.

Will the Panthers' Cinderella run continue or will the Golden Knights finally put an end to the run of upsets? Here's how you can watch and follow along with all the action from Game 1.

The Golden Knights host the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

How to watch Panthers at Golden Knights

Who: No. 8-seeded Florida Panthers at No. 1-seeded Vegas Golden Knights

What: Stanley Cup Final, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

When: 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS

Live updates: Follow the stats with Yahoo Sports

Follow Panthers at Golden Knights live updates: