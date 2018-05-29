Stanley Cup Final: 3 takeaways from Golden Knights' Game 1 win

The Golden Knights are three wins away from the Stanley Cup as they took down the Capitals 6-4 in Game 1.

Vegas scored three unanswered goals in the third period to seal the victory, and this was the definition of a team win.

Everyone contributed from top to bottom and the team's success very much started where you would least expect it.

That is where we begin our takeaways.

1. May the 4th be with you

Gerard Gallant has been the perfect coach for the Golden Knights this season, and the play of his fourth line Monday was a perfect example.

The Golden Knights got two goals from their fourth line with one coming from Colin Miller, and another from Tomas Nosek. Better than even that though, the fourth line had several other chances which put Braden Holtby under pressure possibly when he thought he wouldn't be.

Vegas has been the perfect example of team hockey this season, and their production from the first line to the fourth shows just how well they play together.

2. Response Time

The Golden Knights were so good about responding after goals in the Western Conference Finals and they continued their success in Game 1.

Washington had no shortage of goals Monday, but Vegas made sure to not let a goal allowed get them down. The Golden Knights scored less than three minutes after the Caps took a 2-1 lead and then just 1:31 after going down 4-3.

3. TJ Oshie opens up well

While the Capitals' success is very much based on how well Alex Ovechkin does, the argument could be made that TJ Oshie could be the catalyst for a victory.

Oshie showed that off Monday as he tallied several big hits and had two big assists as well. He can change games for the Capitals with his size and athleticism, and while Game 1 was a loss for Washington, that defeat had nothing to do with Oshie.

Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.