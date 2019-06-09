Stanley Cup Final 2019: St. Louis newspaper prematurely celebrates Cup victory

Just how excited is the city of St. Louis in advance of potentially winning the Stanley Cup Sunday night in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final?

The Blues — currently leading Boston 3-2 in the series — are just one win shy of their franchise's first Stanley Cup trophy with an opportunity to claim the title in their home arena on Sunday. It's been a long wait for the team, as the Blues are oldest active NHL team never to have won the Stanley Cup. It's easy to understand that the city's largest newspaper publication may not be used to handling the newfound success.

On Sunday morning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch released a subscriber-only e-edition of the publication with advertisements already celebrating the Stanley Cup victory and even included a letter from Tom Stillman, the chairman and governor of the Blues, thanking fans for all of their support during this championship run.

Part of the letter to fans reads, "Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you. All of us will remember where we were, what we did, and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home. "

The letter also expresses excitement for parading the Cup down Market Street.

While this is obviously a harmless mistake, this potentially could age very poorly if the Bruins reel off two straight wins and end up partying in Duck Boats in their own championship parade.