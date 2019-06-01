Stanley Cup Final 2019: Blues' Jordan Binnington on unexpected rise to stardom

ST. LOUIS — As he spoke with reporters last week after being announced as the Rangers' new president, John Davidson brought up his time as president of the Blues. The job was his first as an executive after a lengthy playing and broadcasting career.

Davidson was with the Blues for six years and led an organization that drafted the core of the team that's suiting up in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, including captain Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko and netminder Jordan Binnington.

"Binnington, we didn't know would be this good and I don't think the Blues knew he'd be this good, but, God bless him, he's good," Davidson said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 25-year-old rookie has not only been good, he has been great.

In 32 regular-season games, he notched a 24-5-1 record, a 1.89 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and five shutouts. That performance earned him a Calder Trophy nomination. His numbers have dipped slightly in the postseason (2.37 GAA, .915 save percentage), but he has nearly matched Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask in the Stanley Cup Final. The backstops are separated by .03 and .005 in GAA and save percentage, respectively.

Binnington with a gigantic save on Pastrnak off the draw. pic.twitter.com/5udcFpsa4r — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) May 30, 2019

"It's a great story," Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said. "He kind of came in and right from his first game he got a shutout [at the Flyers on Jan. 7] and our team started playing a lot better at that time and he's been a big part of it. Nobody is surprised anymore."

Story continues

St. Louis drafted him in the third round in 2011 after he posted decent, but not earth-shattering, numbers for Owen Sound in the OHL. He was midding in the minors, too — until the 2017-18 season. That year, the Blues loaned him to the Providence Bruins because they didn't have a spot for him with their AHL affiliate in San Antonio. With Providence, he posted a 2.05 GAA and .926 save percentage. In contrast, Carter Hutton, who was the Blues' backup last season and signed with the Sabres in the offseason, had a 2.09 GAA and .931 save percentage in the NHL.

Binnington got his first taste of the NHL in January 2016, a 13-minute relief outing, and then had to wait almost three years to get back. He made two appearances with St. Louis last December, was sent back down, and then was recalled in January. The rest is history.

"It's been amazing," St. Louis forward Pat Maroon said on the eve of Saturday's Game 3 at Enterprise Center. "Very confident, works hard and he does the little things that makes him a good hockey player, so it's going to continue. He's going to be a good goalie for many years in this league. Everyone's proud of him. He's showed a lot of poise in the last few months."

"From where he was, where he is now, and you guys always talk about his personality, his demeanor, but obviously what makes him a good goalie is that nothing seems to rattle him. You see how he bounces back every single game. It's fun to watch," said Pietrangelo.

Speaking of which: Have you seen Binnington? Ice water may indeed run through his veins — which is kind of fitting. Maroon scored in double overtime of a Game 7 against the Dallas Stars and alright guys, it's the gif you've all been waiting for:



the extremely passionate reaction from jordan binnington after pat maroon scores in double overtime to send the blues to the western conference final ... pic.twitter.com/vcXQpbnboP



— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 8, 2019 " target="_blank">Binnington calmly skated to his teammates. Carl Gunnarsson scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game 2 of the SCF; as other guys were hugging and high-fiving, Binnington had no reaction.

The reaction from the Blues bench as Gunnarsson scores in OT ... pic.twitter.com/hP6nB9lLzP — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 30, 2019

"It's crazy. We're so excited and he's calm," defenseman Colton Parayko noted. "I don't know if that's his personality or he just realizes we have three more [wins] to go 'til he can really celebrate. I don't know. We're obviously excited as a group that we have him back there.

"He's just calm back there. It's cool to see. He strives for success. He strives to be a competitor and be a winner. . . . Every single game he gives us a chance to win."