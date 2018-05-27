Stanley Cup Final 2018: Las Vegas bans capital letters to support Golden Knights

Las Vegas is on a grammar hiatus.

The city has banned the use of capital letters during the Stanley Cup Final while the Golden Knights play the Capitals, taking a jab at Washington's "#ALLCAPS" slogan.

The Capitals started the hashtag last year during a game against Pittsburgh after the Penguins' official Twitter account tweeted in all lowercase letters during the matchup.

The City of Las Vegas is taking the vow so seriously, it hilariously photoshopped the iconic welcome sign to include only lowercase letters.

A number of other establishments, including MGM Resorts and ARIA, followed suit.

The Golden Knights will host the Capitals for Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

Las Vegas will look to make history as the first expansion team to win a championship in its inaugural season.