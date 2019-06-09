Stanley Cup 2019: Blues' Robert Thomas to play for first time since Game 1

The rookie has been out with an undisclosed injury and comes back just in time to fill in for the suspended Ivan Barbashev.

Robert Thomas' return to the Blues' lineup could not have been more timely.

Originally listed as a game-time decision, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported Thomas said he is playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night after missing the previous four contests with an undisclosed injury. The rookie was the recipient of Torey Krug's monstrous hit in Game 1 but St. Louis coach Craig Berube said Thomas' injury was unrelated.

The 19-year-old center comes back just in time to fill the vacancy left by center Ivan Barbashev, who will be serving a one-game suspension for his high hit on Boston's Marcus Johansson in Game 5.

Thomas has six points (1-5-6) in 20 games this postseason and is coming off of a 33-point regular season.

