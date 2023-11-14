Stanley’s early Black Friday sale is on! Get the top 7 best sellers for as low as $15

This year, it was almost impossible to escape the No. 1 best-selling Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler. It sold out every few weeks, and the brand released a bunch of different colors and designs throughout the year, including five limited-edition options.

While the tumbler is the most viral product from the Stanley lineup this year, there are a few other insulated products shoppers purchased again and again. Luckily, they’re all on sale during the Stanley Black Friday sale that kicked off a little early this year.

From the Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug, which is perfect for sipping hot chocolate or coffee, to the Stanley Aerolight Transit Bottle, the perfect insulated bottle for travel, shop the top seven best sellers during the Stanley early Black Friday sale below.

Stanley Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug (12-ounce) $17 $23 Save $6 This cup's called "legendary" because it's made with Stanley's double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot for one-and-a-half hours, cold for three hours and iced for a whopping 15 hours. It also has a secure lid that prevents splashes, allowing you to sip without burning yourself while on the move. $17 at Stanley

Stanley Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug (16-ounce) $18 $25 Save $8 A favorite for road trips or commuting, this travel mug is perfect for one-handed drinking with the simple press of a button. It keeps drinks hot for seven hours, cold for 10, and iced for 30. It's also leak and splash-proof and fits comfortably in any cup holder. $18 at Stanley

Stanley Stanley Classic Stay Chill Beer Pint (16-ounce) $20 $26 Save $7 This timeless pint was made to handle a lot of wear and tear. It's ideal for storing iced coffees, soda, juice, beer and more drinks that you want to stay ice-cold or piping hot for a while. Specifically, it keeps drinks hot for one hour, cold for four hours and iced for 17 hours. It also has a secure-fit lid that has a froth-friendly wide mouth. Plus, it even has a built-in bottle opener! $20 at Stanley

Stanley Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein (24-ounce) $19 $25 Save $6 If you frequent Oktoberfest, you're going to love this one. This double stainless steel cup is big enough to hold two cans of your favorite drink and keep them ice-cold for up to five hours. It also keeps drinks hot for one hour and iced for 20. $19 at Stanley

Stanley Stanley Aerolight Transit Bottle (20-ounce) $26 $35 Save $9 Lastly, this low-profile bottle was specifically engineered for long commutes. It's one-third lighter than Stanley's standard stainless steel bottles thanks to its AeroLight featherweight technology. It keeps your water cold for up to 12 hours and iced for 40 hours. This bottle also has a drink-through lid that locks tight to prevent any leaks when it rolls around in your bag. $26 at Stanley

