Stanislaus sheriff’s detectives investigating Salida homicide

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide committed Saturday night in Salida.

According to CentralValleyTV, the incident was just before 10 p.m. in the area of San Martin Court and Pasatiempo Drive. That’s about a half mile southwest of Salida Park.

Early reports indicate the incident was an assault with a deadly weapon, CCTV said, but there appeared to be a body at the scene.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman confirmed to The Bee on Sunday morning there’d been a homicide, but information was thin because detectives were unavailable.

