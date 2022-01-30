Stanislaus man facing Tracy murder charge is dead, apparent suicide, Sheriff’s Dept. says

Robert Inderbitzen, the man arrested Wednesday in Modesto who was facing murder charges in San Joaquin County, is dead, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Inderbitzen, 49, was being held without bail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Hackett Road. About 7:30 Saturday night, deputies found him unresponsive in his cell, Sgt. Erich Layton told The Bee by phone on Sunday afternoon.

Inderbitzen, who was being held alone in his cell, had cuts on his arm, apparently inflicted with a blade he’d taken from his shaving razor, Layton said.

Deputies applied a tourniquet and began CPR until emergency personnel arrived and took over. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Layton said.

Because he had no cellmate, the preliminary investigation indicates Interbitzen took his own life, the sargeant said. Layton said hwe was not informed of any comments or behavior by Inderbitzen that would have resulted in him placed under a suicide watch or otherwise treated as possibly suicidal.

Inderbitzen was suspected of killing Tracy resident Eric Almason last Monday night, Jan. 24, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. that night, Almason went to his ranch on the 26000 block of South Lammers Road in Tracy after being told by neighbors that someone was trying to break into buildings there.

Almason confronted Inderbitzen, who fatally shot the rancher and then fled, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post.

Wednesday, officers with the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force located Inderbitzen near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Paradise Road in west Modesto. According to a post by the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department, deputies with its Community Resource Unit assisted StanCATT in arresting the suspect without incident.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges including burglary, grand theft, possession of a loaded firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was to “extradited to San Joaquin County upon his release,” according to the Sheriff’s Office there. Its Facebook post also says the murder weapon has been recovered.

Inderbitzen had an extensive criminal history in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, including arrests for burglary, stolen vehicles, drug and firearm possession and domestic violence, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office post says.

Neither sheriff’s office said in its post where Inderbitzen lived, but Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse told The Bee by text Sunday morning that he believes the suspect was a Stanislaus resident.