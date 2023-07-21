Stanislaus judge clears former police officer in shooting death of Modesto man

A judge on Friday morning cleared a former Modesto police officer in the fatal shooting of Trevor Seever.

Joseph Lamantia was accused of voluntary manslaughter after the unarmed Seever, 29, was shot outside a Woodland Avenue church in December 2020.

Judge Carrie Stephens issued the ruling after a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court. She said Lamantia had a reasonable concern for his safety because Seever’s family had called 911 to report that he had purchased a gun. Officers also were aware of past social media posts where Seever said he wanted to kill police.

The prosecution contended that those threats should have prompted Lamantia to wait for backup officers and set up a perimeter. Investigators later found that Seever was not armed.

The family said Seever was in a mental health crisis but did not pose a threat that day. In April, the city agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit by the family.

The shooting was a factor in the creation of a police review board.

