Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 3
Week 3
Stagg at Modesto (at Downey High)
Downey at Merced
Gregori at Atwater
Enochs at Buhach Colony
St Mary’s-Stockton at Central Catholic
El Capitan at Modesto Christian
Delhi at Big Valley Christian
Central Valley at Ceres
Central-Fresno at Turlock
Pitman at Patterson
Hughson at Argonaut
Orestimba at Los Banos
Hilmar at Sonora
Windsor at Escalon
Waterford at Summerville
Riverbank at Denair
McClatchy (Sacramento) at Ripon
Calaveras at Ripon Christian
Bye: Beyer, Davis, Johansen, Oakdale
Week 4
Mariposa County at Davis (at Modesto Junior College)
Beyer at Downey
Central Valley at Enochs (at Johansen High School)
Patterson at Modesto (at Gregori High School)
Gregori at Livermore
Johansen at Twelve Bridges
Big Valley Christian at Foresthill
Turlock at Manteca
Golden Valley at Pitman
Summerville at Hughson
Balboa at Oakdale
Justin Garza at Sonora
Escalon at Kimball
Ripon at Calaveras
Modesto Christian at Delta Charter
Central Catholic at Sierra
Denair at Washington
Bye: Ceres, Riverbank, Orestimba, Ripon Christian, Waterford