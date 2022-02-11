Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick for The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

Quinton Hamilton
·1 min read
Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Central Catholic High guard Malachi Miller was voted The Bee’s boys prep of the week after putting together one of the best performances in the Stanislaus District this season.

Against Valley Oak League opponent Kimball, the transfer from Modesto High scored 36 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in a 70-61 win.

Because of that performance, Miller earned 50% of the fan vote in our weekly poll.

After sitting out for the first month of the season due to transfer rules, Miller has played 16 games for the Raiders. They are 12-4 since his first game Jan. 10.

Miller finished ahead of Patterson basketball player Precious Nnaji (37%) and Ripon Christian basketball player Griffin de Abreu, who were second and third, respectively.

