Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick for The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

Quinton Hamilton
·1 min read

There aren’t very many players in California who can put up numbers like Gregori’s Kyle Monk.

Averaging 25.8 points, Monk comes in at No. 16 in the state in points per game, according to MaxPreps, but he does more than just score. He leads the Jaguars with 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The senior, who it entertaining college scholarship offers, put his scoring on display last week in a 70-52 win over Downey in Central California Athletic League play.

Monk displayed his all-around game, scoring 29 points, grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds and adding six steals. The fans noticed his performance and voted him The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week.

Monk collected 73% of the votes in this week’s poll beating Modesto High soccer player Alexis Luna and Oakdale basketball player Johnathon Kraude, who came in second and third place, respectively.

