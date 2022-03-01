Stanislaus County revises COVID-19 mask recommendations. Cases decline, but still high

The state is relaxing COVID-19 mask requirements because of declining cases and hospitalizations. That prompted Stanislaus County public health officials on Monday to also update mask recommendations.

The county Health Services Agency issued a news release saying case rates of the coronavirus omicron variant are still high. The agency is strongly recommending continued use of masks in indoor public places as a layer of protection.

Universal masking, for unvaccinated and vaccinated people alike, still is required in Stanislaus County and throughout California on public transit and in emergency shelters, health care facilities, jails, long-term care facilities, K-12 schools and childcare centers, the county news release said.

California’s mask requirements for K-12 schools, which have sparked protests in this county and elsewhere, will be revised to a strong recommendation March 12.

Starting Tuesday, masks will be recommended, but not required, for unvaccinated individuals in most public indoor settings in California.

County public health is advising schools to assess ventilation in their buildings and the vulnerability of schoolchildren to severe COVID-19. Schools will have latitude to “implement protective practices that provide the best learning environment,” the news release said.

Depending on the ventilation in buildings and vulnerability of students, the protection measures may vary in different classrooms, schools and school districts, the county health agency said.

As of Monday, Stanislaus County had a COVID-19 case rate of 18.2 per 100,000 population, the lowest in two months. An update on the county’s dashboard showed 199 new infections and six deaths. COVID hospitalizations have dropped to 75 current admissions, with 14 patients in intensive care.

Public health officials recommend that county residents continue with social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and taking other precautions against COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 1,652 county residents over two years and sickened many people.

In addition, the county recommends coronavirus vaccinations and booster shots timed six months after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations and two months after the Johnson and Johnson original shot.