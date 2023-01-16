Stanislaus County drivers face an obstacle course of road closures, mostly on West Side

Flooding closed — or kept closed — roads across Stanislaus County and created other hazards for drivers Monday.

Many of the closures were in the Newman and Patterson areas on the county’s West Side, where the swollen San Joaquin River remains a concern.

In the Newman area, closures included Eastin Road from Stuhr Road to Highway 33, Jorgensen Road from Anderson to Stuhr, Bell Road from Stuhr to Fink, Haile Road from Anderson to Stuhr, River Road from Crows Landing to Hills Ferry Road, and Hills Ferry Road from Stuhr to the county line.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol’s Modesto office warned on its Facebook page of “significant flooding on SR-33. Specifically at the intersections of Gaffery, Hamilton, Baldwin and Marshall Roads. Motorists should avoid traveling on SR-33. Be mindful conditions are changing by the minute. Do not attempt to drive into a body of water you cannot negotiate the depth.”

The Modesto office of the California Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2023, this shot of flooded Highway 33 on the West Side of Stanislaus County

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s morning storm status report, Patterson area road closures included Vineyard Avenue between Condit and Loquat and, except to local traffic, Del Puerto Canyon Road from Diablo Grande to the county line.

In the Oakdale area, Dunton Road was closed from Milton Road to Highway 4, and Carter Road was closed from 26 Mile Road to the county line.

East of Denair, Montpelier Road from Whitmore Avenue to Keyes Road was closed. And in the La Grange area, Cooperstown Road was closed from Willms Road to J59.

Live updates of road closures, as well as information on shelter locations, sandbag locations and more, is on county Office of Emergency Services’ dashboard at bit.ly/3XALRdF.

The dashboard also has information on waterways, including that the San Joaquin River in the Newman area is at action stage. It was at 64.3 feet, and flood stage is 69.4, but the flow was “flat,” trending neither up nor down, according to the storm status report.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 1.17 inches of rain had been measured by the Modesto Irrigation District. That followed 0.36 inches that fell Sunday, most of it late at night.

In north Modesto, Claratina Road was closed for a time Monday morning between McHenry Avenue and Lifescapes Drive when a driver crashed into a utility pole and took down a power line. On nearby Dragoo Park Drive, and likely in other neighborhoods, backed-up rainwater flooded the street and extended well up driveways.

After heavy rain in the early hours, Dragoo Park Drive in north Modesto had flooding Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2023, that extended well into driveways.

Though the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast for Modesto included a 30% chance of showers Monday night, a flood advisory was set to end at noon.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny after patchy fog in the morning. Wednesday brings a predicted 60% chance of showers after 4 p.m. and continuing into early Thursday. Up to a quarter inch of rain is expected.

Thursday through Sunday are likely to be mostly sunny to sunny.