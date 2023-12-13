Stanick has goal and assist as Prince Albert Raiders top Kamloops Blazers 3-1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Sloan Stanick scored a goal and added an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Kamloops Blazers 3-1 in Western Hockey League play on Tuesday night.

Luke Moroz and Eric Johnston had the other goals for Prince Albert.

Jordan Keller replied for Kamloops.

ROCKETS 2 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW - Andrew Cristall knocked in the game-winning goal at 11:52 of the third period as the Rockets edged the Warriors.

Cristall had both goals for Kelowna.

Pavel McKenzie tallied for Moose Jaw.

