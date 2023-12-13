Stanick has goal and assist as Prince Albert Raiders top Kamloops Blazers 3-1
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Sloan Stanick scored a goal and added an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Kamloops Blazers 3-1 in Western Hockey League play on Tuesday night.
Luke Moroz and Eric Johnston had the other goals for Prince Albert.
Jordan Keller replied for Kamloops.
ROCKETS 2 WARRIORS 1
MOOSE JAW - Andrew Cristall knocked in the game-winning goal at 11:52 of the third period as the Rockets edged the Warriors.
Cristall had both goals for Kelowna.
Pavel McKenzie tallied for Moose Jaw.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.
