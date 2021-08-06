Stanford's Rachel Heck Reaches US Women’s Amateur Semifinals

HARRISON, N.Y.: NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford advanced to the U.S. Womens Amateur semifinals Friday, beating Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand 3 and 2 at Westchester Country Club.

Heck took a 2-up lead with a par win on the par-4 15th and finished off Bunnabodee with a birdie win on the par-3 16th. Bunnabodee plays at Purdue.

Heck, from Memphis, Tennessee, will face Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina, the University of Kentucky player who beat Emily Mahar of Australia 6 and 5.

In the other semifinal, Valentina Rossi of Argentina will face Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan. Rossi plays at Michigan State, and Hou at Arizona.

Rossi beat Stanford player Brooke Seay of San Diego in 19 holes, and Hou topped 15-year-old Cara Heisterkamp of Westlake, Ohio, 4 and 3.

In May, Heck capped her freshman year at Stanford with the NCAA individual title her sixth victory of the season. No. 2 in the womens world amateur ranking, she’s trying to join former Georgia star Vicki Goetze (1992) as the only players to win NCAA Division I individual and U.S. Womens Amateur titles in the same year. Her father, Robert, is working as her caddie.

