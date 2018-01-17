Stanford tries to keep rolling against ASU

STANFORD, Calif. -- The best Pac-12 team in the nonconference season will meet the hottest team in conference play when No. 16 Arizona State visits Stanford on Wednesday.

Arizona State has lost three of its last five games after being the last undefeated team in Division I, while Stanford has won four straight after adding two valuable pieces in the past three weeks.

The Sun Devils (14-3, 2-3 Pac-12) have dropped from No. 3 to No. 11 and now No. 16 in the AP Top 25 since a loss at No. 14 Arizona on Dec. 30 started the slide.

Arizona State took losses at Colorado and to Oregon at home and has suffered a drastic dip to 41.3 field goal percentage in Pac-12 play.

The Cardinal (10-8, 4-1) have won four straight games with senior guard Dorian Pickens and freshman forward Kezie Okpala in the lineup.

Pickens missed 11 games because of a left foot injury, and Okpala gained his academic eligibility at the end of the semester. Included in the quick start was a buzzer-beating 50-foot shot by freshman guard Daejon Davis to stop USC.

"Stanford (is) playing as well as anyone in the league," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "They've won dramatically, so they have something going right now. They are leading the conference and we are 2-3, so that has to be enough motivation.

"We're not like the Warriors or something. It (success) is fragile. You want to preserve it when you are going well, and when you face some adversity you have to find your gear again. Hopefully we'll get that done again."

Arizona State enters after a 77-75 victory in which it trailed Oregon State by 13 points with 11 minutes remaining before recovering.

Guard Shannon Evans had 22 points, but Tra Holder was held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field. Holder, who entered the game as the Pac-12's leading scorer, is now third at 19.9.