Stanford on track for men's, women's sweep in 2018 Capital One Cup
Stanford's men's and women's athletic programs lead the Capital One Cup standings heading inot the spring.
The Capital One Cup is awarded to the top men's and women's Division I athletic programs eveyr year. The winning schools get a trophy, a combined $400,000 in student-athlete scholarships and a trip to the ESPYS in July.
MORE: SN's Top 25 for 2018
The Stanford men's program had top-10 finishes in cross country and water polo and added a top-four finish in gymnastics and swimming and diving. The Cardinal lead with 88 points. Alabama (62) ranks second in the men's standings. Villanova and Michigan jumped into the top five after playing in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game.
Stanford's women lead with a commanding 115 points. They won the women's soccer championship in the fall and added a swimming and diving national championship in the winter.
The complete winter standings can be found at www.CapitalOneCup.com.
Men's Standings
RANK
SCHOOL
POINTS
1
Stanford
88
2
Alabama
62
T-3
Michigan
60
T-3
North Dakota State
60
T-3
Villanova
60
6
Ohio State
51
7
Oklahoma
50
8
Georgia
47
9
Indiana
46
10
Penn State
39
Women's Standings
RANK
SCHOOL
POINTS
1
Stanford
115
2
Nebraska
78
3
Notre Dame
70
4
Florida
69
5
UCLA
68
6
Penn State
57
8
Duke
42.5
9
South Carolina
39
10
Mississippi State
36