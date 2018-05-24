Stanford on track for men's, women's sweep in 2018 Capital One Cup

Stanford has a chance to sweep the Capital One Cup in 2018. A look at the standings heading into the spring.

Stanford's men's and women's athletic programs lead the Capital One Cup standings heading inot the spring.

The Capital One Cup is awarded to the top men's and women's Division I athletic programs eveyr year. The winning schools get a trophy, a combined $400,000 in student-athlete scholarships and a trip to the ESPYS in July.

The Stanford men's program had top-10 finishes in cross country and water polo and added a top-four finish in gymnastics and swimming and diving. The Cardinal lead with 88 points. Alabama (62) ranks second in the men's standings. Villanova and Michigan jumped into the top five after playing in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game.

Stanford's women lead with a commanding 115 points. They won the women's soccer championship in the fall and added a swimming and diving national championship in the winter.

The complete winter standings can be found at www.CapitalOneCup.com.

Men's Standings

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

1

Stanford

88

2

Alabama

62

T-3

Michigan

60

T-3

North Dakota State

60

T-3

Villanova

60

6

Ohio State

51

7

Oklahoma

50

8

Georgia

47

9

Indiana

46

10

Penn State

39

Women's Standings

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

1

Stanford

115

2

Nebraska

78

3

Notre Dame

70

4

Florida

69

5

UCLA

68

6

Penn State

57

8

Duke

42.5

9

South Carolina

39

10

Mississippi State

36

