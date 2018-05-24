Stanford on track for men's, women's sweep in 2018 Capital One Cup

Stanford's men's and women's athletic programs lead the Capital One Cup standings heading inot the spring.

The Capital One Cup is awarded to the top men's and women's Division I athletic programs eveyr year. The winning schools get a trophy, a combined $400,000 in student-athlete scholarships and a trip to the ESPYS in July.

The Stanford men's program had top-10 finishes in cross country and water polo and added a top-four finish in gymnastics and swimming and diving. The Cardinal lead with 88 points. Alabama (62) ranks second in the men's standings. Villanova and Michigan jumped into the top five after playing in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game.

Stanford's women lead with a commanding 115 points. They won the women's soccer championship in the fall and added a swimming and diving national championship in the winter.

The complete winter standings can be found at www.CapitalOneCup.com.

Men's Standings

RANK SCHOOL POINTS 1 Stanford 88 2 Alabama 62 T-3 Michigan 60 T-3 North Dakota State 60 T-3 Villanova 60 6 Ohio State 51 7 Oklahoma 50 8 Georgia 47 9 Indiana 46 10 Penn State 39

Women's Standings