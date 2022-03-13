Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer says she has an ‘obligation’ to mentor, give opportunities to women

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer became the winningest coach in women's college basketball history in December 2020.

At 68, Tara VanDerveer can’t help but think of retirement sometimes.

Her friends who have moved on to that chapter swear it’s great. But the longtime Stanford women’s basketball coach has her doubts. And when the time comes to step away from the game she loves that’s given her so much, VanDerveer isn’t sure she’ll be able to watch just as a fan.

“My nightmare is that I’m stuck in the stands and I can’t get down to the bench to help,” she said, laughing.

One of the most accomplished coaches in any sport, VanDerveer has had a busy couple years. In December 2020, she passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the most wins in women’s college basketball history, with 1,099 victories (VanDerveer currently has 1,153 wins and counting). Then, in April 2021, she won her third NCAA title, ending a 29-year drought.

Head coach Tara VanDerveer of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates the team's win of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

She is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, and led the 1996 Olympic team to gold in Atlanta. This week, Stanford starts its quest for another championship under VanDerveer as the NCAA Women’s Tournament tips off Friday.

VanDerveer has been a tireless, vocal advocate for women since she started coaching at the University of Idaho in 1978. At Stanford, she has famously always employed only women as her assistant coaches. In 2018, she partnered with Billie Jean King and the Women’s Sports Foundation to start the Tara VanDerveer Fund, which provides fellowships for aspiring female coaches in all collegiate sports.

For her recent accolades and decades-long dedication to lifting up and inspiring female coaches, VanDerveer has been named USA TODAY’s Women of the Year honoree from California. The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Why has it always been important to you to be an advocate for women coaches?

With Title IX, that’s opened a lot of great opportunities for women in sport, and it’s also brought in money. Since Title IX first passed, it’s gone from over 90% of women’s teams coaches are women to less than 50%. We’ve got to fix that pipeline. We can’t have athletic directors say there are no women candidates. We’ve got to train women and encourage women to be involved in all facets of the game, from coaching to administration to officiating and everything.

The challenge is that women are not given the same opportunities in men’s sports, except for maybe occasionally the NBA. So I really feel like it’s my obligation to help mentor and give opportunities to women.

Who paved the way for you?

Pat Summitt and (former Texas coach) Jody Conradt, those were some great trailblazers in my profession. My athletic director at Ohio State, Phyllis Bailey, she’ll be 96 this year, and my athletic director at Idaho, Kathy Clark, she hired me as a young coach, gave me my first head coaching opportunity. There are so many women in sports who gave me opportunities, and I’m very thankful.

Why do you think we’re finally starting to see big-time investment in women’s sports?

Because people are getting more exposed to women’s sports (on TV). People are seeing that women are very skilled, they play with a lot of emotion and there’s a lot of excitement at games. Women’s sports are great for spectators. People love coming to watch our team. Now that more people are getting those women athletes, they’re enjoying it.

This summer is 50th anniversary of Title IX. What do you hope young women understand about that legislation?

When we had our basketball camp, we had little 8-year-olds and I talked to them about how when I grew up we didn’t have basketball camp, we didn’t have high school teams or college scholarships, there was no professional league for women. I kinda got on my soapbox about it. And after 15 minutes, one little girl raised her hand and asked, “Why?” She just didn’t understand. And I didn’t really know how to explain it, so I asked, “Can anyone else explain this?” And another little 8-year-old raises her hand and goes, “Sexism!” (Laughs.)

It’s good that young girls and boys don’t know it any other way. But it’s also good that they study history and realize things haven’t always been like this. And while things are much better, at the same time, we still have a long way to go.

Stanford head coach Tara Ann VanDerveer yells to her players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Dec. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.

What’s your proudest moment?

It’s kind of funny. Maybe it was when after one of our former players, Olympia Scott, had her first child; she called me within an hour of having the baby. Just to be part of someone’s life and know you matter to them and that they had a good experience playing for you, that makes me proud.

What I really want to do is help players go somewhere they can’t go by themselves. I learned that when I learned to play the piano 20 years ago. I thought I could teach myself. Well, I was horrible. Within two weeks I realized, this is not working. But when I got a great teacher, I was making CDs in the first year! I want to be a great teacher – that’s what I’m most proud of.

What’s your definition of courage?

To stay in the fight.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell myself to work out more!

