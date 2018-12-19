Stanford signee plays with his high school jazz band before signing ceremony

Nick Bromberg
Yahoo Sports
Stanford could end up with a top-20 recruiting class in 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Stanford could end up with a top-20 recruiting class in 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Stanford signee Branson Bragg was a member of the band for the opening act before his signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Bragg, a four-star center, played the keyboard with his school’s jazz band before officially committing to the Cardinal. Those Stanford kids, they can do it all.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad



[National Signing Day: Sign up for Rivals, get free team gear]

The Crandall, Texas, native had 21 offers and verbally committed to the Cardinal in June. Bragg is ranked as the No. 2 center in the country and the No. 26 recruit in the state of Texas according to Rivals.

He’s part of what’s expected to be a top-20 recruiting class for the Cardinal and one of seven four-star recruits in the group. He’s also one of five offensive lineman in Stanford’s class of 2019. That’s not surprising given Stanford’s history up front and coach David Shaw’s emphasis on the running game.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:
President Trump has to sell his Tebow helmet
The 10 biggest NFL Pro Bowl snubs
5-star spurns Alabama, flips back to Michigan
Haynes: Kings star says he’s ‘fastest’ in the NBA

What to Read Next