Stanford signee plays with his high school jazz band before signing ceremony

Stanford signee Branson Bragg was a member of the band for the opening act before his signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Bragg, a four-star center, played the keyboard with his school’s jazz band before officially committing to the Cardinal. Those Stanford kids, they can do it all.

As promised, Stanford signee @bransonbragg72 is performing with his jazz band prior to his signing ceremony pic.twitter.com/749Iu7gCLB — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 19, 2018





Crandall HC Joe Dale Cary said he doubts there’s a more unique signing day ceremony in the country, and I’d have to agree. Here’s Branson Bragg (who is playing the piano with his jazz band despite recovering from a recent shoulder surgery) celebrating signing with Stanford pic.twitter.com/gn97H071x4 — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 19, 2018





The Crandall, Texas, native had 21 offers and verbally committed to the Cardinal in June. Bragg is ranked as the No. 2 center in the country and the No. 26 recruit in the state of Texas according to Rivals.

He’s part of what’s expected to be a top-20 recruiting class for the Cardinal and one of seven four-star recruits in the group. He’s also one of five offensive lineman in Stanford’s class of 2019. That’s not surprising given Stanford’s history up front and coach David Shaw’s emphasis on the running game.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

