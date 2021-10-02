Stanford shocks No. 3 Oregon following controversial penalty in final seconds

Stanford hadn’t scored a point for the entire second half, but needed to drive nearly the length of the field in the final two minutes to keep its hopes of upsetting No. 3 Oregon alive.

Thanks to three costly Oregon penalties, the Cardinal did just that, and it ultimately led to the first loss of the season for the Ducks. The 31-24 upset delivered a brutal blow to the Ducks, the Pac-12’s best hope to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016.

Stanford drove 86 yards and forced overtime on a Tanner McKee touchdown pass to Elijah Higgins on an untimed down that followed a controversial defensive holding penalty on fourth-and-goal.

From there, Stanford scored to open overtime and then got a fourth-down stop to seal the upset victory.

Stanford actually led 17-7 at halftime, but Oregon stormed back to take a 24-17 lead with 9:32 to play. After back-to-back punts, Stanford had one final chance from its own 13-yard line with 1:53 to play. Two penalties later, Stanford was backed up to its own 4-yard line and things looked bleak.

But things turned when Stanford hit a 23-yard pass and then Oregon star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was flagged for targeting. All of a sudden, Stanford was out near midfield. Later in the drive, Oregon committed another personal foul penalty, this time a roughing the passer.

That all led to Stanford having a first-and-goal from the 3 with under 20 seconds to play. The Cardinal took a loss on a first-down running play and McKee tossed incomplete passes on second and third down.

On fourth down, McKee went back to the air and his pass again fell incomplete as time expired. For a brief moment it looked like the Ducks had a win. However, Oregon was flagged again. This time it was a controversial defensive holding call in the end zone.

That penalty resulted in an untimed down and one more shot for Stanford to send the game to overtime. This time, McKee connected with Higgins for what would prove to be the winning score.