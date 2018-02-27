Stanford QB K.J. Costello to miss all of spring practice

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello (3) throws against TCU during the the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)

Stanford will go through spring practice with more injured quarterbacks than healthy ones.

The team announced Tuesday that K.J. Costello would miss the entirety of spring practice.

"Quarterback @kj_costello will be unable to participate in Stanford's spring practices. We expect him to be fully healthy in time for our fall training camp," @CoachDavidShaw announced Tuesday.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/2B97V0PzLh — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) February 27, 2018





Costello is dealing with a hip injury according to Sports Illustrated, which reported the possibility of the QB missing spring practice earlier this month.

Costello took over for Keller Chryst as the team’s starting quarterback in the 2017 season. Chryst announced in January that he would pursue a graduate transfer and leave the program.

Without either of the two quarterbacks available this spring, Stanford’s reps will belong to Jack Richardson. Davis Mills, who redshirted in 2017, is recovering from a knee injury and also won’t be available.

Costello, a junior in 2018, was 124-211 passing for 1,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2017. He was the team’s leading passer in completions, completion percentage, yards and touchdowns.

