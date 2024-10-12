Stanford and Notre Dame delayed by lighting, with No. 11 Fighting Irish up 42-7 after 3 quarters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 11 Notre Dame led Stanford 42-7 after three quarters Saturday when play was delayed because of lightning.

Riley Leonard was 16 of 22 for 229 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Irish (4-1). He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Eli Raridon late in the third quarter.

Stanford is 2-3.

The Associated Press