Stanford freshman, despite 2 broken golf clubs, sends team to NCAA final where it defeats Texas

Stanford's Daulet Tuleubayev was clutch for the Cardinal in the NCAA Div. I Men's Golf Championship. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

A freshman golfer is the hero for Stanford after his 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole sent the Cardinal to the NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship for the first time since match play began in 2009.

Stanford won the title Wednesday, its ninth overall and first since 2007, by winning three of the first four matches and defeating Texas, 3-2. Stanford won five matches to close the season while Texas is runner-up for the second time in four years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was Daulet Tuleubayev who on Tuesday came back from a poor showing on the final holes to win the team the berth in the final. While it was his putt that clinched it, it was his drives that proved impressive after his driver cracked and he wasn’t allowed to replace it.

In fact, he ended the day with two cracked club heads.

Stanford freshman plays with broken club

Tuleubayev, a Kazakhstan native, defeated Vanderbilt’s Harrison Ott at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday to give Stanford a spot in Wednesday’s final, moved up due to impending weather.

He was up four strokes with five holes to play but lost the 14th, 15th and 17th, per Golfworld. It may be because of some issues with his club.

From Golfweek:

"First drive I pushed it a little to the right, and it sounded funny. I didn't think of it too much. Coach [Conrad Ray] said, 'Was that a crack?'"

Story continues

It was. The issue was a four-inch hairline fracture across the top of the driver, Ray told Golfweek, but they weren’t allowed to replace it. Per Golfweek, an official told them there is a local rule in Fayetteville stating only a damaged driver, and not a cracked one, can be replaced during a match.

Match continues with cracked club

Tuleubayev had to tee-off a few more times before a crater formed and made the driver “damaged.” He almost continued to use the club when three different club heads that didn’t quite match his own made Tuleubayev concerned it would throw off his performance.

He told Golfweek:

"I thought I could get three more shots out of (the broken head), but then the Arkansas coach came up clutch and I got the exact same club head as mine, with the exact same loft. I thought, 'awesome.' It was just in time for me to hit a couple more good drives on 14, 15 and 16."

The club head that Tuleubayev was given was also cracked and after he made the winning putt, he and Ray went to the range to work with it, per Golfweek.

Texas knocked out Oklahoma State, ranked No. 1 throughout the season, after Cole Hammer won a stunning battle between two seniors to reach the championship match.

More from Yahoo Sports: