Stanford football sports performance coach appeared on 'The Bachelor'





Yes, there was a Stanford football connection during “The Bachelor” on Monday night.

Stanford sports performance coach Ross Jirgl appeared on the show. His ex-girlfriend Becca Kufrin is one of the three remaining contestants vying to be the woman chosen by Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Jirgl flew to Peru, where Monday evening’s show was filmed. He talked to Luyendyk and then admitted to Kufrin that he still loved her. Yes, we’re talking about “The Bachelor” on this here football blog. Let spring practice begin.

We’ll also let Yahoo Entertainment take it from here.

Ross visited Becca and confessed his love to her, saying, “The intention was to win your heart back and do something big and then let you know that nothing could stop me from getting to you or loving you. I wanted to marry you, Becca.” While his grand gesture was nice, Becca pointed out that she’s no Rachel McAdams and he’s no Ryan Gosling. “That’s the thing,” she said. “It’s like you live your life in a movie and you think it’s gonna work out like The Notebook.“

A woman on a reality dating show telling her ex that he thinks things will work out like a movie is quite rich. She’s got no room to talk.

Anyway, 2017 was Jirgl’s first season at Stanford. He came to the school from South Alabama.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NBA turning competitive losing into science

• Rule changes that could save college basketball

• Michael Lee: Why Wade needed a reunion with Miami

• Dave Doyle: The UFC’s rules crisis is only getting worse

