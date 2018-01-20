Stanford, Arizona meet with first place at stake

Stanford coach Jerod Haase has a problem many have faced this season -- 7-foot-1 freshman Deandre Ayton, Arizona's man-child who has been sensational this season.

"They not only have one but two 7-footers," said Haase as his Cardinal prepared to host No. 14 Arizona on Saturday in a game between teams tied for first place in the Pac-12. "They have 14 feet of big guys. It's a heck of a challenge."

Senior Dusan Ristic is the other 7-footer, but Ayton is getting most of the attention.

Ayton is one of just three players who is averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting better than 60 percent from the field this season. Specifically, Ayton is averaging 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 63.9 percent from the floor.

Haase said was he's not certain you can stop a player "that big and that skilled" but "you try to limit the effectiveness."

Stanford (11-8, 5-1 in Pac-12) might be a team that could do it, as it has some size and is more athletic than usual.

It's also riding a confidence-filled five-game win streak, its longest since 2014-15, and is coming off an 86-77 win over No. 16 Arizona State. The streak is also Stanford's longest in conference play in 10 years, since the Cardinal won seven straight in 2007-08.

"We have confidence in our guys and have a front court that has experience and some length, size, bulk and skill," Haase said.

He has 6-foot-8, 245-pound junior Reid Travis and 6-8 freshman Kezie Okpala, and 7-foot reserve center Josh Sharma is coming off his best performance of the season in the win over Arizona State.

It helps also that Stanford is healthy. Senior Dorian Pickens has returned from an ankle injury, and Daejon Davis, who had intended to play for Lorenzo Romar at Washington before he was fired, has played well after missing four games with an injury.