Stanford's Bryce Love ruled out for Saturday's game with undisclosed injury

The No. 9 Stanford Cardinal will be without Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love this week.

Love will be out for the team's matchup with UC Davis with an undisclosed injury, coach David Shaw announced Tuesday.

Love rushed for 136 yards on 22 carries in Stanford's 17-3 win over USC last Saturday.

“That was a very physical ballgame,” Shaw said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We had a lot of bumps and bruises.”

Senior Cameron Scarlett is expected to start at running back for Stanford in Love's absence.

