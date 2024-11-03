Standout Stats | Udinese-Juventus

Juventus earned another victory on the road this weekend, this time returning from Friuli with three points after a 2-0 win over Udinese.

Various post-match curiosities emerged, see the top five below:

AWAY SUCCESS | No team have won more away matches than Juventus (three) in Serie A this season (three away wins also for Inter and Napoli). The Bianconeri have also won three away games in a row, without conceding a goal, against Udinese in Serie A for the first time since the period between March 2001 and March 2003 (three also in that case).

WE ARE YOUTH | Juventus are the only team in Serie A this term to have more than one player born from 2003 onwards with 2+ goals scored in the competition: Nicolo Savona (2 goals, born in 2003, the youngest Italian in Serie A with two goals) and Kenan Yildiz (2 goals, born in 2005).

UNBEATEN RUN CONTINUES | Juventus (5W, 6D) are unbeaten in the first 11 matches of a Serie A season for the first time since 2020/21 (5W, 6D also in that case with Andrea Pirlo on the bench).

STRONG RECORD | Juventus is the team against which Udinese have lost the most games in Serie A (69), with the Friulians the team against which the Bianconeri have kept the most away clean sheets (15).

KEEPING IT CLEAN | Juventus is the team that has kept the most clean sheets in the current top five European Leagues this season (eight).