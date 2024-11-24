Advertisement

Standout Stats | Milan-Juventus

Milan and Juventus shared the spoils in a goalless draw in their Serie A match-up at San Siro on Saturday evening.

Below, the game's standout post-match stats:

  • Milan and Juventus have drawn two matches in a row without scoring goals in the League (0-0, both in the last April and today) for only the third time in their Serie A history – after the two ones between March 2006 and December 2007 and between May and October 1988.

  • Juventus have kept five clean sheets in their first six away matches in the league for only their fourth time in Serie A history: after those ones recorded in 1967/68, in 2004/05 and in 2023/24.

  • The Bianconeri are unbeaten for 21 matches in a row in Serie A (W8, D13) for the first time since the period between April 2018 and March 2019 in the top-flight (31 in that case).

  • Juventus are the first team able to keep 10 clean sheets in their first 13 games in Serie A since Roma in 2013/14.

  • Thiago Motta became just the fifth Juventus manager o not lose any of his first 13 matches on the Bianconeri bench in Serie A history (W6, D7) after Jesse Carver, Cestmir Vycpalek, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.