Standout Stats | Milan-Juventus

Milan and Juventus shared the spoils in a goalless draw in their Serie A match-up at San Siro on Saturday evening.

Below, the game's standout post-match stats:

Milan and Juventus have drawn two matches in a row without scoring goals in the League (0-0, both in the last April and today) for only the third time in their Serie A history – after the two ones between March 2006 and December 2007 and between May and October 1988.

Juventus have kept five clean sheets in their first six away matches in the league for only their fourth time in Serie A history: after those ones recorded in 1967/68, in 2004/05 and in 2023/24.

The Bianconeri are unbeaten for 21 matches in a row in Serie A (W8, D13) for the first time since the period between April 2018 and March 2019 in the top-flight (31 in that case).

Juventus are the first team able to keep 10 clean sheets in their first 13 games in Serie A since Roma in 2013/14.