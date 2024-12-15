Advertisement

Standout Stats | Juventus-Venezia

Juventus Football Club
·1 min read
Standout Stats | Juventus-Venezia
Standout Stats | Juventus-Venezia

Juventus played out a 2-2 draw with Venezia at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

Below, a few standout stats:

  • Juventus have drawn 20 games in Serie A in 2024 (already a record for the Bianconeri in a single calendar year); the last team to draw as many games in a single year in the Italian top-flight was Torino in 2017 (20).

  • Juventus are, along with Paris Saint-Germain, one of only two teams still unbeaten in the top five European leagues.

  • Khephren Thuram has provided two assists this season, already one more than he collected in 27 games in Ligue 1 last season.

  • Juventus returned to scoring from set pieces in Serie A after eight goals in a row from open play.

  • Federico Gatti had not scored in Serie A since last April against Fiorentina, also in that case from a corner.