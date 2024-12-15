Standout Stats | Juventus-Venezia

Juventus played out a 2-2 draw with Venezia at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

Below, a few standout stats:

Juventus have drawn 20 games in Serie A in 2024 (already a record for the Bianconeri in a single calendar year); the last team to draw as many games in a single year in the Italian top-flight was Torino in 2017 (20).

Juventus are, along with Paris Saint-Germain, one of only two teams still unbeaten in the top five European leagues.

Khephren Thuram has provided two assists this season, already one more than he collected in 27 games in Ligue 1 last season.

Juventus returned to scoring from set pieces in Serie A after eight goals in a row from open play.