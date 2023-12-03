Standout rookie Rams WR Puka Nacua leaves Browns game with rib injury on record-breaking day

Puka Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his left side. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez via Getty Images)

Breakout rookie Rams receiver Puka Nacua left Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a rib injury shortly after breaking a team record.

Nacua sustained the injury on a second-quarter catch. He landed hard on his right side and remained on the ground for several moments. He was able to stand up and walk off the field, but clutched his right side in pain as he left for the locker room.

Puka Nacua had to be helped off the field and into the locker room with a shoulder injury…

pic.twitter.com/mnYRI1CZfq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 3, 2023

The Rams later announced that he sustained a rib injury and was questionable to return. If he remains sidelined, the injury is a tough blow for the Rams and Nacua in the midst of a breakout rookie campaign. With All-Pro Cooper Kupp sidelined early in the season, Nacua filled the void as a strong No. 1 option for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

He entered Sunday's game with 924 yards and three touchdowns, then broke a Rams record in a big first half before his injury. He secured a 10-7 first-quarter lead on a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown while sprinting past Browns defenders.

"it's puka nacua time" - puka nacuapic.twitter.com/d96WGJXbGm — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) December 3, 2023

Prior to his injury, he'd posted four catches for 105 yards and the score. The tally put him at a Rams rookie record 1,029 receiving yards for the season before halftime.

Nacua's status moving forward wasn't initially clear, but he didn't appear in condition to return to the game when he left the field. The Rams would look more to Kupp and Tutu Atwell in his absence.