Our Standout Pieces From The Uniqlo x Marni Collab

From ongoing partnerships with the likes of JW Anderson to an earth-toned collection with Mame Kurogouchi, Uniqlo has mastered the art of the designer collaboration. With the high street brand consistently dropping successful collabs, we can pretty much always expect its next collection to be as impressive as the last.

Enter: Uniqlo x Marni. The collab, which drops today, is an aesthetically pleasing plethora of printed co-ords and bright separates. As the first ever partnership between the Italian label and the high street giant, anticipation has been mounting for months about what they had planned to bring our way.

Below, peruse a round-up of our favourite pieces from the drop. Be quick though, because they’re likely to sell out…

Hello, balloon skirts. Available in three colourways – red and white gingham, solid navy blue, and black and white gingham – we’re loving this voluminous take on a midi skirt. One question remains: wear as a co-ord or mix and match? The choice is yours.

Even though this is a summer drop, stylish layers are on offer, too. In short: the various styles are great for adapting to ever-changing temperatures. We’re big fans of this oversized floral coat, which is fitted with Uniqlo’s water-repellent BLOCKTECH fabric. The sunny separates are ideal picks for fans of monochromatic dressing.

Trending styles such as bodycon dresses, low-rise bottoms and risqué cutouts are having a moment this season, which is why the boxy, relaxed shapes in this collection are a breath of fresh air. From the print-clashing, pleated dress to the oversized, checked men’s shorts, it serves as a reminder to shop the menswear section as often as you do womenswear.

The Uniqlo x Marni collection is available to shop today at uniqlo.com.

