Here are the standings so far in the poll on best coffee shop in southwest Illinois

Everyone loves an underdog.

Since Thursday’s update, the numbers continue to (slowly) rise, and we have one shop that’s making its way up in the poll.

We launched the poll Friday, Feb. 11. By 5 p.m. that day, The Red Porch was ranked 14th out of 24 coffee shops.

By the following Monday morning, they made their way to eighth place.

On Tuesday morning they were at fifth place, where they held steady through Thursday morning with 76 votes. By Thursday afternoon they were in third place with 261 votes.

The Red Porch is now at a strong third place with 322 votes.

Now that’s what I’m talking about!

The Red Porch is gaining on The Abbey, which is currently holding on to the second-place spot with 348 votes.

Here are the current top 10 shops:

Sacred Grounds Cafe: 443

The Abbey Espresso Bar & Café: 348

The Red Porch: 322

Balance Coffee & Tea: 134

Goshen Coffee Café: 101

Café de Shell: 82

Sugar High Bakery & Café: 48

Joe & Onie’s: The Art of Carry-Out: 45

Verona Coffee Company: 19

Bean Tree Café: 18

With two more days left in the poll, will The Red Porch be able to catch up to, or even surpass, Sacred Grounds Café and their current 443 votes?

Time will tell.

Help your favorite place earn some bragging rights by voting — as many times as you want.

Trouble viewing the poll? Try turning off your ad blocker.