Standard Optical LASIK Surgeon Dr. Spencer Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Salt Lake City, UT – Standard Optical is excited to celebrate LASIK and cataract surgeon Dr. Terrence Spencer’s one-year anniversary of joining the practice in November. In addition, Terrence Spencer, M.D. has completed more than 25,000 surgeries throughout his career.

“Dr. Spencer is such a talented ophthalmologist,” said Dr. Aaron Schubach, owner and CEO of Standard Optical. “Performing more than 25,000 surgeries is an incredible feat, and we want to celebrate not only his professional success, but also how much he’s helped improve the lives of our patients. Dr. Spencer never stops learning; he’s always keeping up with the latest technology and innovations in the field, and we’re constantly impressed by his commitment. The people of Utah deserve the best, and he delivers every time.”

Dr. Spencer completed his Doctor of Medicine and ophthalmology residency at the University of Utah. He specializes in cataract and refractive surgery, and has a reputation for being the “go-to” surgeon for specialty intraocular lens procedures.

“As a surgeon, I get to do what I love every day,” said Dr. Spencer. “Correcting people’s vision and seeing the joyous look on their faces when they realize they can see clearly is a wonderful thing. It feels amazing to be able to give that to people. I love working with the team at Standard Optical — they have such deep roots in Utah, and they are consistently leaders in the industry. Reaching this milestone during my time at Standard Optical is something I’m proud of, and I look forward to performing many more surgeries in the future.”

Standard Optical is known in the industry for its constant self-improvement, including as one of the first practices nationwide to use implantable contact lenses (ICL) as a LASIK surgery alternative. Dr. Spencer’s anniversary and surgery milestones reflect the practice’s continued commitment to provide expert, high quality eye care for their patients in Utah.

Standard Optical is open for appointments for both new and existing patients at any of their 21 locations throughout the state.

About Standard Optical

Standard Optical is over 100 years old and is one of Utah’s leading optical practices, specializing in providing convenient, one-stop-shop ophthalmic care. Each of their locations also feature a large selection of eyewear along with a family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.standardoptical.net.

