Standard Lithium Commences Drilling Program at South West Arkansas Lithium Project to Support Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

Standard Lithium
·4 min read
Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium

Figure 1:

Drill rig at the Beulah-Taylor #1 well re-entry site in Lafayette County, Arkansas. This reused a pre-existing drill pad (note existing powerline running through the wellpad area). The drill rig has since demobilized from this location after reaching a total measured depth of 8,940 ft,and has been replaced by a workover rig to complete perforations, final testwork and sampling.
Drill rig at the Beulah-Taylor #1 well re-entry site in Lafayette County, Arkansas. This reused a pre-existing drill pad (note existing powerline running through the wellpad area). The drill rig has since demobilized from this location after reaching a total measured depth of 8,940 ft,and has been replaced by a workover rig to complete perforations, final testwork and sampling.

Figure 2:

Close-up of the drill rig used to re-enter and deepen the pre-existing Beulah-Taylor #1 well.
Close-up of the drill rig used to re-enter and deepen the pre-existing Beulah-Taylor #1 well.

EL DORADO, Ark., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), a leading near-commercial lithium company, announced today the commencement of a drilling program at its South West Arkansas Lithium Project (the “Project”) to support the forthcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS" see news release dated May 02nd 2022). The drilling program will inform the resource definition and de-risk the resource estimate, provide additional porosity and permeability data through the entire thickness of the productive zones in the Smackover Formation, and optimize production-wellfield design.

Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium commented, “Since beginning the PFS work at our South West Arkansas Lithium Project last year, the team has been advancing numerous engineering and process studies, while simultaneously completing all the leases and permits required to start the drilling program. This systematic drilling program for both new wells and re-entries into pre-existing, plugged and abandoned wells will collect all necessary resource data for the forthcoming PFS as well as the majority of resource data for the subsequent Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS” aka Bankable Feasibility). Our ongoing engineering and costing work at Phase 1A of our nearby LANXESS Property Project will also help inform the PFS. When complete, the PFS will provide an updated view of project feasibility and economics.

The drilling program covers two new locations and three re-entries of plugged and abandoned (pre-existing) oil and gas wells. Typically, when a pre-existing well is being re-entered, it will be deepened to gather more data from the entire Smackover Formation thickness underlying the Project area.

The first re-entry into a pre-existing oil and gas well, the Beulah-Taylor #1 has been completed. Refer to Figures 1 and 2 below for images of the drill site. The original well was a dry hole (from an oil/gas point of view) drilled for hydrocarbon in July 1982 and subsequently decommissioned in August 1982, and the drill pad had been unused since then. The drill rig commenced drilling on 21st February, 2023. The drill string reached the base of the previous bore on 03rd March, 2023 (measured well depth was 8,690 ft), which penetrated into the upper Smackover Formation by 183 ft. The rig then continued to deepen the hole and drill new core in the upper and mid Smackover Formation limestones to a total measured depth of 8,940 ft on 8th March, 2023. The new core has been sent for logging and porosity and permeability analysis, as have additional side-wall cores. Perforation of key production zones is currently being completed by a workover rig, while the drill rig has moved to the next location. Brine will be sampled from key productive zones in the Smackover Formation over the coming weeks, and permeability tests and other in-situ testing will also be completed.

Drill rig at the Beulah-Taylor #1 well re-entry site in Lafayette County, Arkansas. This reused a pre-existing drill pad (note existing powerline running through the wellpad area). The drill rig has since demobilized from this location after reaching a total measured depth of 8,940 ft,and has been replaced by a workover rig to complete perforations, final testwork and sampling.
Drill rig at the Beulah-Taylor #1 well re-entry site in Lafayette County, Arkansas. This reused a pre-existing drill pad (note existing powerline running through the wellpad area). The drill rig has since demobilized from this location after reaching a total measured depth of 8,940 ft,and has been replaced by a workover rig to complete perforations, final testwork and sampling.


Figure 1: Drill rig at the Beulah-Taylor #1 well re-entry site in Lafayette County, Arkansas. This reused a pre-existing drill pad (note existing powerline running through the wellpad area). The drill rig has since demobilized from this location after reaching a total measured depth of 8,940 ft,and has been replaced by a workover rig to complete perforations, final testwork and sampling.

Close-up of the drill rig used to re-enter and deepen the pre-existing Beulah-Taylor #1 well.
Close-up of the drill rig used to re-enter and deepen the pre-existing Beulah-Taylor #1 well.


Figure 2: Close-up of the drill rig used to re-enter and deepen the pre-existing Beulah-Taylor #1 well.

The drilling program will continue through Q2 until completed, though not all the data collected will be required for the forthcoming PFS. Some key data from the drilling program (e.g., lithium concentrations in brine) will be made available as independent third-party verified data becomes available.

Quality Assurance
Steve Ross, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the relevant scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Ross is a consultant to the Company.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company with a portfolio of projects in process. The Company’s flagship projects, the LANXESS Property Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located in southern Arkansas near the Louisiana stateline. The Company is focused on the evaluation and testing of commercial lithium extraction and purification from brine sourced from approximately 180,000 acres of leases across these two projects. The Company operates a first-of-a-kind industrial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant at the LANXESS Property Project. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Front-End Engineering Study (FEED) for Phase 1A of the LANXESS Property Project commenced in September 2022. A Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) of the South West Arkansas Project commenced in May 2022. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of other projects in the Smackover Formation, as well as approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is jointly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SLI”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at https://www.standardlithium.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to development of a commercial lithium plant, completion of definitive feasibility study, future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration and drilling activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a819ef0-ceae-4d56-904e-4d5dc01c2f1a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89665c98-36b9-439d-8996-4c8d1458119a

CONTACT: For further information contact: LHA Investor Relations David Barnard +1 415-433-3777 standardlithium@lhai.com info@standardlithium.com Twitter: @standardlithium LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/standard-lithium/


Latest Stories

  • Leaders in dementia research to chair Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission

    The mission was launched by former prime minister Boris Johnson in August 2022.

  • Warren Buffett, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs find energy stocks irresistible even as 2023 proves another turbulent year for markets

    Energy stocks are emerging as a top investment favorite with big Wall Street names such as Warren Buffett and BlackRock even as a string of recent US bank failures spook markets.

  • The best used cars under $15,000, according to Consumer Reports

    The Toyota Prius C and Nissan Leaf deliver some of the best bang for your buck on the challenging used-car market, Consumer Reports found.

  • Oil falls as banking concerns persist, likely Fed rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday for a second session on concerns that risks in the global banking sector may cause a recession that would lead fuel demand to decline and ahead of a potential interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. Brent crude futures for May settlement slid 68 cents, or 0.9%, to $72.29 a barrel at 0500 GMT after a near 12% loss last week, its biggest weekly fall since December. The slide in oil comes despite a historic deal which will see UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, buying the country's No. 2 lender Credit Suisse in an effort to stop a banking crisis from spreading.

  • Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?

    China’s reopening is set to add momentum to global economic growth, and despite the negative price movement in crude this week, oil bulls remain optimistic

  • Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

    Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered warn that the oil price crash has been exacerbated by hedging activity–specifically, due to gamma hedging effects

  • Two major banks in Europe worry about contagion, look to regulators for reassurance -sources

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion possibly spreading in the region's banking sector and looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB to step in with stronger signals of support, two senior executives with knowledge of the deliberations told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could continue to ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Foxconn finds EVs are harder to build than iPhones

    Over the past decade, Foxconn has built Apple iPhones. So far, though, trucks, tractors and cars are turning out to be a tougher slog than gadgets.

  • President Petro Can’t Afford To Ban Oil Exploration In Colombia

    Ending hydrocarbon exploration will threaten Colombia’s energy self-sufficiency and challenge the country’s energy security, and these are negative developments that President Petro may wish to avoid

  • UPDATE 2-Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Mercedes set to invest billions in e-vehicles plants

    Mercedes will invest billions of dollars to modernise its plants in China, Germany and Hungary over the coming years, magazine Automobilwoche reported, as the carmaker prepares to switch to electric vehicles and cut emissions. The European Union has set a goal to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over their life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 and is seeking agreement on a 2035 deadline to end the sale of fossil fuel cars. Mercedes has said it will be ready to go electric by the end of the this decade, where market conditions allow.

  • Crypto at a crossroads: Some provinces are wary of the technology's vast appetite for electricity

    Proponents of cryptocurrency mining say the industry's future in Canada is hanging in the balance after several provinces moved to restrict new projects earlier this year in response to concerns about their electricity usage. Crypto entrepreneurs — most of them focused on Bitcoin — have been drawn to Canada because of the abundant supply of clean, inexpensive electricity in provinces like British Columbia and Quebec. Most crypto operations need unfettered access to cheap power to operate the row

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    If my regular collaborator on technical charts, Sunil Kumar Dixit, is right — and I’ve no reason to doubt him — U.S. crude’s U.S. West Texas Intermediate, which settled on Friday at $66.74 per barrel, after a 15-month low at $65.27 — could go below $60 in the near-term. “If we buck the $62 level and selling intensifies, expect a drop to the major support at the 100-Month SMA of $58.90,” Dixit said, referring to the Simple Moving Average marker for WTI. There’s something else happening this week that has major ramifications not just for oil but all markets and cannot be ignored: the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • IPC CEO urges Canada to offer more funding to build carbon capture

    International Petroleum Corp , the first foreign oil company to sanction a project in Canada's oil sands in more than a decade, could add carbon capture and storage (CCS) to the plant if more government financial incentives become available, its CEO told Reuters. Geneva-based IPC, part of Sweden's Lundin Group, sanctioned phase one of the 30,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Blackrod thermal project in northern Alberta last month. The company joins Canada's biggest oil producers in urging policymakers to boost public funding for the costly technology that is seen as key to cutting emissions from the carbon-intensive oil sands.

  • Mexico Celebrates Oil Anniversary Amid Decade of Output Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a celebration in the capital’s main square on the anniversary of the country’s 1930s expropriation of the oil industry, stressing that his government was turning around the fortunes of the state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos after years of neglect and decline.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Bi

  • EU Slips in Bid to Keep Pace With US, China in Clean-Tech Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingEurope’s efforts to foster the investment needed to build a sustainable economy and fend off challenges from the US and China are still in the very early stages.Whi

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be

  • Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

    In an article published at the start of his visit to Moscow - the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President Vladimir Putin - Xi also called for "pragmatism" on Ukraine. The China proposal, a 12-point paper released last month, represents "as much as possible the unity of the world community's views," Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, according to Reuters' translation from Russian.