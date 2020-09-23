Standard Chartered Korea's JiHye Bae on what it takes to lead equality efforts inside a corporation

JiHye Bae, head of credit card, Standard Chartered (STAN.L) Korea (SCBK) is the winner of the 2020 HERoes Future Female Leaders list, which celebrates 100 inspirational women who are not yet senior leaders in an organisation but are making a significant contribution to gender diversity at work.

All of the future leaders — who must identify as a woman at work and can be of any nationality and based in any country — were nominated by peers and colleagues, or put themselves forward.

Bae has an expansive impact inside and outside her organisation. She is a senior leader for the SCBK D&I council gender charter, where she takes the lead in implementing gender diversity programmes, and has organised a special Balance for Better lecture series for staff and has also run programmes on career development, mentoring, and a lecture series linked to external institutions.

Externally, Bae has conducted economic education and cultural events for migrant women from multicultural families in conjunction with SCBK and the Jongro-gu Multicultural Family Support Center. She has also been instrumental in the implementation of the Women’s Venture Scale Up Programme, in partnership with the Korean Women Venture Association.

Yahoo Finance caught up with Bae on her achievements and what more needs to be done in order to bring about change in the workplace.

Q: Why is it important to have these kind of lists?

A: I believe this is an opportunity to share and recognise the examples of women leaders from various global companies striving to increase gender diversity and inclusion.

It is an honour for individuals, and for companies, it will be a driving force to promote more valuable strategies and activities by recognising the importance of strategies and activities for building a D&I culture.

Q: How does it feel to win it?

A: Above all, I am pleased to be selected for the honourable HERoes Future Leader list. There were moments when I wondered whether the activities I tried to contribute within the organisation were the right thing to do, and whether constant effort and execution were driving valuable change. However, through this opportunity, I am convinced that my activities and efforts have helped make the organisation more flexible and build a positive culture.

I believe that a balanced gender ratio at the leader and executive levels within the organisation not only enables innovation but is also an important value of an organisation that can derive diverse and rational decision-making processes.

From now on, I will focus on leadership that embraces diversity within the organisation, embrace the differences of individual members of the organisation, and support them to demonstrate their potential.

Furthermore, through external activities such as the Korea Women’s Finance Network, I will pursue gender diversity of leaders in the financial sector for sustainable growth and organisational development and will contribute to building a culture where women and men naturally harmonise.

Q: What has been one or two of your most stand out moments in your career AND when it comes to helping others

A: As a member of the Bank's Diversity and Inclusion Committee and Women's Network, I have had many opportunities to learn and discuss inclusive leadership. In particular, there was a workshop that made me think about my attitude as a woman leader in the organisation.

With the theme of 'Growing in Diversity,' I experienced lectures and discussions on how to support diversity within the organisation from a cultural point of view, how to develop leadership that embraces diversity, and how we can get rid of our unconscious bias.

Among them, the passage of breaking the unconscious bias within us prior to discussing diversity was the most impressive, and it was an opportunity for me to think that I should support the differences of each member of the organisation and help them show their potential.

Since 2019, the Korean Women Venture Association and SCBK have been jointly conducting the Women Venture Scale-up Program (WVSP), and I am leading this. The focus is on supporting female venture CEOs to revitalise business capabilities and networking.

In addition, in connection with the local community where SCBK's headquarters is located (Jongno-gu Multicultural Family Support Centre), I have provided holiday folk culture experiences and financial education for migrant women from multicultural families.

