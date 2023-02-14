Standard BioTools Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides 2023 Business Outlook

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP revenues of $27.0 million; Core product and service revenues of $26.8 million, representing 8.3% sequential growth; Full year GAAP revenues of $97.9 million and core product and service revenues of $94.5 million

Improved operating discipline and restructuring initiatives contributed to a 16% sequential decrease in operating expenses in the fourth quarter; Product and services margin improved sequentially by 620 basis points on a GAAP basis, 520 basis points on a non-GAAP basis

Releasing 2023 guidance of flat to moderate growth in core product and service revenues, inclusive of previously disclosed transitory Genomics headwind; Expect 1,100–1,400 basis point GAAP gross margin expansion in the fourth quarter compared to fourth quarter of 2022 and approximately 20% reduction in operating expenses on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in 2023

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $165.8 million at year end 2022 expected to provide sufficient runway to generate positive free cash flow by the end of 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“I’m pleased with the results coming out of what has been a transformative year for Standard BioTools. We have now positioned the business for consistent growth, improved gross margins and reduced operating expenses in 2023,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools™. “We posted our second quarter of sequential revenue growth while completing a phased restructuring, which is expected to reduce ongoing operating expenses by over $30 million. Although there is more work to do, we are now squarely focused on the future.”

Business Update

Phased restructuring: As previously disclosed, in the fourth quarter, the company implemented the next phase of its restructuring plan, which is expected to result in a total of more than $35 million in GAAP operating expense reductions for 2023 and improve operating margins by approximately 3,600 basis points. The company anticipates non-GAAP operating expense reductions of approximately $30 million for 2023 and approximately 3,100 basis point improvement in operating margin.

Proteomics (Mass Cytometry): With Proteomics being the driver of future growth, the company has reinvigorated its innovation engine and will be launching its next-generation Imaging Mass Cytometry™ system, the Hyperion XTi™ Imaging System, in April at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) conference. This system provides a market-leading five-fold increase in the number of slides that can be processed per day over the legacy Hyperion™ Imaging System. Two early access units were shipped in December.

Genomics (Microfluidics): During the last six months of 2022 the company right-sized the Genomics business, simplifying the product line to one instrument, the X9™ Real-Time PCR System, which launched in October. Furthermore, the company moved to a more capital-efficient go-to-market strategy that emphasizes additional OEM partnerships and large account opportunities.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP revenues were $27.0 million. Core product and service revenues (Genomics and Proteomics, excluding discontinued and COVID-19 related products) were $26.8 million, representing approximately 8.3% sequential quarterly growth.

GAAP product and services margins increased 620 basis points sequentially to 40.9%. Non-GAAP product and services margin, which primarily excludes non-cash amortization, increased 520 points sequentially to 52.9%.

GAAP operating expenses were $32.3 million for the fourth quarter, a 16% decrease from the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which primarily exclude non-cash stock-based compensation, were $30.1 million, a 9% decline from the third quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

GAAP revenues were $97.9 million compared to $130.6 million in 2021. Core product and service revenues (Genomics and Proteomics excluding COVID and discontinued operations) were $94.5 million compared to $111.6 million in the prior year.

GAAP product and service margins were 36.7% compared to 51.5% in 2021. Non-GAAP product and service margins were 50.2% compared to 62.2% in 2021.

GAAP operating expenses were $153.3 million compared to $136.8 million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, were $132.6 million in 2022 compared to $118.6 million in 2021. Restructuring, business improvement and deal-related activities added operating expenses in 2022. However, those restructuring and business improvement activities are expected to result in a significant non-GAAP operating expense reduction totaling over $30 million on an ongoing annual basis.

Business Outlook for 2023

For 2023, Standard BioTools expects flat-to-moderate growth in core product and service revenues relative to 2022 core product and service revenues of $94.5 million. This business outlook accounts for a previously disclosed $5 million headwind in the Genomics business due to the temporary launch inventory build by a major customer throughout 2022 and the subsequent run-rate normalization expected in 2023. The company expects revenues to follow typical seasonality patterns experienced in the life science tools industry with a sequentially lower first quarter and a seasonally high fourth quarter.

GAAP product and services margins are currently expected to increase to 52%–55% by the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an 1,100–1,400 basis point increase over the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP product and services margins are expected to increase to 65%–68% by the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 1,200–1,500 basis point increase over the fourth quarter of 2022.

Management expects GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million to $123 million with non-GAAP operating expenses (which primarily exclude approximately $13 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense) of approximately $102 million to $107 million for 2023, representing approximately 20% improvement in operating expenses on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Information

The company’s management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and operational progress as well as to provide additional color on its strategic actions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970 
Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297

Live audio of the webcast will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com.

Our investor presentation including Supplemental Financial Information has been posted on our website concurrent with this release.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information 
  
Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis, including for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, guidance related to revenues, gross margin, operating expenses and free cash flow, statements regarding future financial performance and expectations, operational and strategic plans, deployment of capital, our cash runway and sufficiency of cash resources, potential M&A activity, and expectations with respect to our restructuring plans (including expense reduction activities). Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks that we may not realize expected cost savings from the restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels we expect; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on our development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including our subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause us to use cash more quickly than we expect or change or curtail some of our plans, or both; risks that our expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; risks related to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating results; changes in Standard BioTools’ business or external market conditions; customers and prospective customers continuing to curtail or suspend activities utilizing our products due to the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite authorizations or approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to Standard BioTools’ research and development activities, distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc. 
Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Hyperion, Hyperion XTi, Imaging Mass Cytometry, XTi, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information 
Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate Twitter account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Contacts

Scott R. Greenstone, CFA
ir@standardbio.com

Peter DeNardo 
415 389 6400 
ir@standardbio.com

 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

 

$

20,919

 

 

$

31,084

 

 

$

72,454

 

 

$

100,376

 

Service revenue

 

 

5,905

 

 

 

6,988

 

 

 

23,712

 

 

 

25,917

 

Product and service revenue

 

 

26,824

 

 

 

38,072

 

 

 

96,166

 

 

 

126,293

 

Other revenue (1)

 

 

197

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

1,782

 

 

 

4,288

 

Total revenue

 

 

27,021

 

 

 

38,265

 

 

 

97,948

 

 

 

130,581

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

 

13,387

 

 

 

15,595

 

 

 

52,555

 

 

 

53,315

 

Cost of service revenue

 

 

2,467

 

 

 

2,428

 

 

 

8,342

 

 

 

7,893

 

Cost of product and service revenue

 

 

15,854

 

 

 

18,023

 

 

 

60,897

 

 

 

61,208

 

Research and development

 

 

8,377

 

 

 

8,541

 

 

 

38,498

 

 

 

37,944

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

23,902

 

 

 

22,960

 

 

 

114,758

 

 

 

98,888

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

48,133

 

 

 

49,524

 

 

 

214,153

 

 

 

198,040

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(21,112

)

 

 

(11,259

)

 

 

(116,205

)

 

 

(67,459

)

Interest expense

 

 

(1,190

)

 

 

(1,072

)

 

 

(4,331

)

 

 

(3,823

)

Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60,081

)

 

 

 

Loss on bridge loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,719

)

 

 

 

Surplus funding from NIH Contract

 

 

 

 

 

2,140

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

7,140

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1,527

 

 

 

(52

)

 

 

1,255

 

 

 

482

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(20,775

)

 

 

(10,243

)

 

 

(192,928

)

 

 

(63,660

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(70

)

 

 

814

 

 

 

2,830

 

 

 

4,423

 

Net loss

 

$

(20,845

)

 

$

(9,429

)

 

$

(190,098

)

 

$

(59,237

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(2.43

)

 

$

(0.78

)

Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

 

79,434

 

 

 

76,652

 

 

 

78,305

 

 

 

75,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Other revenue includes development, grant and license revenue


 

 

 

 

 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021 (1)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents (2)

 

$

81,309

 

 

$

28,451

Short-term investments (2)

 

 

84,475

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

17,280

 

 

 

18,320

Inventories, net

 

 

21,473

 

 

 

20,825

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,278

 

 

 

4,470

Total current assets

 

 

208,815

 

 

 

72,066

Property and equipment, net

 

 

25,652

 

 

 

28,034

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

 

 

33,883

 

 

 

37,119

Other non-current assets

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

3,689

Developed technology, net

 

 

12,600

 

 

 

27,927

Goodwill

 

 

106,251

 

 

 

106,379

Total assets

 

$

390,310

 

 

$

275,214

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

7,914

 

 

$

10,602

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

 

9,153

 

 

 

4,920

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

3,682

 

 

 

3,053

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

10,792

 

 

 

11,947

Deferred grant income, current

 

 

3,644

 

 

 

3,535

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

6,175

 

 

 

8,673

Advances under revolving credit agreement, current

 

 

 

 

 

6,838

Term loan, current

 

 

2,083

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

43,443

 

 

 

49,568

Convertible notes, net

 

 

54,615

 

 

 

54,160

Term loan, non-current

 

 

8,194

 

 

 

10,049

Deferred tax liability

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

4,329

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

34,081

 

 

 

37,548

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

 

3,816

 

 

 

5,966

Deferred grant income, non-current

 

 

14,359

 

 

 

18,116

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

961

 

 

 

882

Total liabilities

 

 

160,524

 

 

 

180,618

Redeemable preferred stock

 

 

311,253

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

(81,467

)

 

 

94,596

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

390,310

 

 

$

275,214

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

 

 

 

 

(2) Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash consists of:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

81,309

 

 

$

28,451

Short-term investments

 

 

84,475

 

 

 

Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets, and other non-current assets)

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

1,016

Total cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash

 

$

166,799

 

 

$

29,467

 

 

 

 

 


 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(190,098

)

 

$

(59,237

)

Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock

 

 

60,081

 

 

 

 

Loss on bridge loans

 

 

13,719

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

14,880

 

 

 

16,101

 

Amortization of developed technology

 

 

11,528

 

 

 

11,918

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,499

 

 

 

3,653

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

7,874

 

 

 

2,293

 

Impairment of InstruNor developed technology intangible

 

 

3,526

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs

 

 

830

 

 

 

624

 

Other non-cash items

 

 

273

 

 

 

520

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(15,482

)

 

 

(19,933

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(89,370

)

 

 

(44,061

)

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(137,302

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from NIH Contract

 

 

 

 

 

1,318

 

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

 

 

53,000

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

 

(3,825

)

 

 

(13,264

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(88,127

)

 

 

(11,946

)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from bridge loans

 

 

25,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from advances under revolving line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

Proceeds from term loan

 

 

 

 

 

6,838

 

Repayment of advances under revolving line of credit

 

 

(6,838

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(563

)

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

(501

)

Payments of debt and equity issuance costs

 

 

(12,547

)

 

 

(79

)

Proceeds from (payments for) employee equity programs, net

 

 

706

 

 

 

(299

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

230,758

 

 

 

15,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(404

)

 

 

(21

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

52,857

 

 

 

(40,069

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

29,467

 

 

 

69,536

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

82,324

 

 

$

29,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash consists of:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

81,309

 

 

$

28,451

 

Short-term investments

 

 

84,475

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets, and other non-current assets)

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

1,016

 

Total cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash

 

$

166,799

 

 

$

29,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss (GAAP)

 

$

(20,845

)

 

$

(9,429

)

 

$

(190,098

)

 

$

(59,237

)

Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,081

 

 

 

 

Loss on bridge loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,719

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

4,363

 

 

 

14,880

 

 

 

16,101

 

Amortization of developed technology (a)

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

2,974

 

 

 

11,528

 

 

 

11,918

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

819

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

3,499

 

 

 

3,653

 

Interest expense (b)

 

 

1,190

 

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

4,331

 

 

 

3,823

 

Impairment of intangible (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,526

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

100

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

12

 

Loss from extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

Benefit from acquisition related income taxes (d)

 

 

(742

)

 

 

(742

)

 

 

(2,968

)

 

 

(2,968

)

Net loss (Non-GAAP)

 

$

(14,997

)

 

$

(847

)

 

$

(81,190

)

 

$

(26,689

)

Shares used in net loss per share calculation -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

basic and diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP)

 

 

79,434

 

 

 

76,652

 

 

 

78,305

 

 

 

75,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted (GAAP)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(2.43

)

 

$

(0.78

)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Non-GAAP)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(1.04

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PRODUCT AND SERVICE MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Product and service gross profit (GAAP)

 

$

10,970

 

 

$

20,049

 

 

$

35,269

 

 

$

65,085

 

Amortization of developed technology (a)

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

2,972

 

 

 

11,208

 

 

 

11,372

 

Depreciation and amortization (e)

 

 

297

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

1,478

 

Stock-based compensation expense (e)

 

 

133

 

 

 

183

 

 

 

592

 

 

 

597

 

Product and service gross profit (Non-GAAP)

 

$

14,200

 

 

$

23,521

 

 

$

48,314

 

 

$

78,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product and service margin percentage (GAAP)

 

 

40.9

%

 

 

52.7

%

 

 

36.7

%

 

 

51.5

%

Product and service margin percentage (Non-GAAP)

 

 

52.9

%

 

 

61.8

%

 

 

50.2

%

 

 

62.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

32,279

 

 

$

31,501

 

 

$

153,256

 

 

$

136,832

 

Stock-based compensation expense (f)

 

 

(1,548

)

 

 

(4,180

)

 

 

(14,288

)

 

 

(15,504

)

Depreciation and amortization (f)

 

 

(523

)

 

 

(593

)

 

 

(2,575

)

 

 

(2,720

)

Impairment of intangible (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,526

)

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(312

)

 

 

(12

)

Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)

 

$

30,108

 

 

$

26,722

 

 

$

132,555

 

 

$

118,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Loss from operations (GAAP)

 

$

(21,112

)

 

$

(11,259

)

 

$

(116,205

)

 

$

(67,459

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

4,363

 

 

 

14,880

 

 

 

16,101

 

Amortization of developed technology (a)

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

2,974

 

 

 

11,528

 

 

 

11,918

 

Depreciation and amortization (f)

 

 

819

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

3,499

 

 

 

3,653

 

Impairment of intangible (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,526

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f)

 

 

100

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

12

 

Loss from operations (Non-GAAP)

 

$

(15,712

)

 

$

(3,007

)

 

$

(82,460

)

 

$

(35,775

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) represents amortization of developed technology in connection with the DVS and InstruNor acquisitions

(b) represents interest expense, primarily on convertible debt and the term loan

 

 

(c) represents impairment of intangible no longer used in our product lines

 

 

 

 

(d) represents the tax impact on the purchase of intangible assets in connection with the DVS acquisition

(e) represents expense associated with cost of product and service revenue

 

 

 

 

(f) represents expense associated with research and development, selling, general and administrative activities

 


